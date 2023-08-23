Historic Bobby Sands mural finds new home in Ulster Museum

REMOVAL: The historic Bobby Sands mural on the Whiterock Road was removed on Tuesday

A HISTORIC Bobby Sands mural on the Whiterock Road has been donated to the Ulster Museum after being replaced by colourful wall art.

Mounted on panels, the familiar mural depicted an IRA firing party at the funeral of one of the 1981 hunger striker.

It was removed on Tuesday as part of a re-imaging project, thanks to £5,000 funding from the Housing Executive working with Falls Community Council, Upper Springfield Development Trust and Resource Centre.

The Ulster Museum will give it a new home as part of its contemporary collection.

The mural has been replaced the word ‘Believe’ decorated with flowers. It was chosen by schoolchildren from nearby John Paul II Primary School

Steven Corr from the Falls Community Council said: “We are very grateful to the Housing Executive for providing this funding. The project focused on the removal of a large wall mural outside a main shopping and community focal point.

“Replacing murals has been discussed in the wider community for some time now and we are delighted with the attractive street art pieces which are being installed in our neighbourhoods.

“This mural has been in this prominent position for over a decade.

“We’ve worked along with the local primary school on ideas for a replacement – we were aiming for a keynote positive word set in a backdrop of bright and colourful flowers that would be welcoming and help regenerate the area.”

"Believe can mean believe in yourself, your school, your community, your future and so on. We felt this would be a fantastic anthem for everyone.

“We’ve also worked with the building’s landlord who plans to paint the walls surrounding the mural.”

Stuart Lavery, Housing Executive Good Relations Officer, added: “We are always happy to support positive cohesive community projects that make a difference in our neighbourhoods.

“New art work like this transforms areas and encourages everyone to take pride in their environment. Everyone we have spoken to is very proud and supportive of the final outcome.

“This new imagery will have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of the local primary school children who pass this site at least twice a day.

BELIEVE: The new mural from above

“It will also impact positively on the wellbeing of the local community at large, and on people who work in or near the site.”

William Blair, Director of Collections at National Museums NI, said: “Proactively collecting historically significant objects such as this mural is fundamental to our ‘Troubles and Beyond' initiative.

“This mural not only enriches our contemporary collection but also bridges the past with the present.

"This transition from the junction of Springfield Road and Whiterock Road to our collection marks a significant step in preserving history, fostering dialogue and looking to the future."