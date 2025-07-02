Sinn Féin ask DUP Mayor to explain what happened to portrait of President Higgins

SINN Féin have asked the new DUP Mayor of Belfast to explain what happened to the portrait of President Michael D Higgins in the Lord Mayor's Parlour.

Portraits of the Irish and British heads of state had previously hung side-by-side on a wall in the Mayor's parlour. The parlour is a formal room on the first floor of City Hall used for meetings, receptions and special occasions.

At Tuesday evening's full Council meeting Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Murphy raised the issue with DUP's Tracy Kelly, who became Lord Mayor last month.

"The role of the Mayor is something the people of Belfast take ownership of. People feel you are the person that represents them," he said. "This also applies to the Mayor's office, which can be opened up to the public and somewhere they feel they belong.

"In terms of the walls, when our representatives have been in that office, there were certain things we never took off the walls because they were off-limits.

"When we were offered the royal portrait of King Charles, we accepted it and put it up alongside Ireland President Michael D Higgins.

"It is concerning to see in recent weeks that portrait is no longer there and I would just ask where is it and what kind of message does it send out to the people of this city who hold the President of Ireland in high regard?"

In response, Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly failed to offer an explanation, saying: "That has been noted, thanks Ryan".

A DUP spokesperson said: "Decoration of the Lord Mayor's parlour is not yet complete. There will be further artefacts to be added in the next few weeks."