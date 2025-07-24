WATCH: Belfast Tradfest returns with over 500 musicians and 450 events across the city

BELFAST TradFest is set to celebrate its seventh edition from July 27 to August 3 – featuring over 500 musicians and 450 events in 30 venues throughout the city.

This festival is the pinnacle of world-class traditional music concerts, fiery pub sessions and Ireland’s fastest growing summer school of traditional music.

It features a week-long programme of workshops and a full programme of concerts, talks, lectures, sessions, céilís and festival clubs.

One of the main highlights is the iconic Titanic Ceili, which is expected to draw over 10,000 people to Titanic Slipways from 1-5pm on Sunday, July 27.

The Summer School of Traditional Music is also returning, offering participants an intensive week of masterclasses, workshops, performances, and sessions, taught by some of the world’s leading traditional musicians such as Kevin Burke, legendary fiddler from The Bothy Band; Catriona McKay, the groundbreaking Scottish harpist; global vocal phenomenon Iarla Ó Lionáird of The Gloaming; Cathy Jordan, the powerhouse voice behind Dervish and many more.

The Dunville’s Irish Whiskey Session Trail is also back, featuring over 70 sessions in seventeen of Belfast’s oldest and best-loved pubs, including Madden’s Bar, The Garrick, Kelly’s Cellars, The Deer’s Head, The John Hewitt, The Sunflower, The Duke of York, and Hatfield House and many more.

Artistic Director Dónal O’Connor said: “Over the past seven years, Belfast TradFest has grown from a bold idea into a major celebration of traditional music, song, and dance that belongs to all of us — and to this brilliant city.

"From the cobbled streets of the Cathedral Quarter to the grandeur of the Ulster Hall, from late-night sessions to world-class concerts, Belfast TradFest is a meeting place — of generations, of cultures, and of hearts and minds.

“This year, we hope to attract a total audience of over 25,000 to take part in our extensive programme. From showcasing legendary performers such as Matt Molloy, Cathy Jordan, and Kevin Burke, to nurturing the next generation through our summer school and bursary programme, Belfast TradFest is about more than entertainment — it’s about education, preservation and community.

"We’re proud to continue building a space where tradition evolves, thrives, and brings people together in the heart of Belfast, UNESCO City of Music.”

For a break-down of events and full Belfast Tradfest programme, visit the website here.