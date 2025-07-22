Re-enactment of Henry Joy's final hours before his execution at Corn Market

POIGNANT: Actor Chris Grant in Corn Market where Henry Joy McCracken was executed in 1798

HENRY Joy McCracken and his sister Mary Ann were reunited in Belfast city centre on Saturday for the first time in 227 years.

The United Irish Historical Society delivered a full scale re-enactment of Henry Joy's last hours with a rousing speech by Henry Joy outside Belfast's historic Assembly Rooms, and then followed his final journey through some of his old stomping grounds to his place of execution in Corn Market where he was executed following the failed 1798 rebellion.

His final oration, delivered by local actor Chris Grant, was followed by an emotional farewell by his beloved sister Mary Ann, who was played by West Belfast poet and Belfast councillor Siobhán McCallion.

General Secretary of The United Irish Historical Society Michael George said: "We have planned to bring one of Belfasts foremost sons back to his place of birth for a number of years now. This year was the first real opportunity.

"All agreed it was a tremendous success and we plan to make it an annual event, with hopefully, in the near future a permanent memorial to the great man.

"It's also time that our historical Assembly Rooms are restored."