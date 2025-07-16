Police appeal over two-vehicle serious collision in Finaghy

COLLISION: A number of people were taken to hospital after the incident on Finaghy Road North

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a serious two-vehicle collision in the Finaghy Road North area on Monday afternoon.

Around 1.30pm, a Seat Arona and Honda Civic collided near the Ardmore Park junction.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a man in his 30s, was injured as was the other driver, aged in his 70s, and his passenger, who is in her late-60s. All were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries which, at this time, are said to be serious but not life-threatening.

A PSNI spokesman said: “We are investigating the circumstances leading up to this collision in this residential area.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area who may have witnessed this or the events leading up to it, to contact us. We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a third car, possibly white in colour, seen in the area at the time of the collision.

“Any dashcam or doorbell footage covering Finaghy Road North or the surrounding area would also be useful to our enquiries.”

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 850 of 14/07/25.

You can also make a report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report/incident