Nutts Corner crash victim named as double killer Gerard Gaskin

THE victim of a fatal collision close to Nutts Corner has been named as double killer Gerard Gaskin.

Gaskin (43) died following a single-vehicle collision on Saturday evening at Ballyhill Road. A male passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital, but his injuries are said not to be life-threatening.

In January 1999, he was convicted of causing the death of 28-year-old father-of-one, Patrick Hanna, who was knocked down and killed as he walked along the Andersonstown Road.

Gaskin, then aged 17, served just three years in a young offenders’ centre for the death of Mr Hanna.

Gaskin was also jailed in 2013 along with his brother Daniel for the manslaughter of their uncle, Seamus Holland, who was beaten with an iron bar.

PSNI Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Our officers received and responded to a report of a collision involving a white VW Golf in the area at approximately 5.50pm.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended, however, the driver of the vehicle sadly died at the scene.

“A male passenger travelling in the vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“The Ballyhill Road was closed while detectives conducted enquiries and has now re-opened.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and we would ask anyone with mobile phone or dash cam footage, or information which might assist, to get in touch.”

Gerard Gaskin's funeral will take place on Thursday at Holy Trinity Church followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery.