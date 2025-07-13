Residents not amused by unionist MLAs' jokes about The Sash being played at Sinn Féin office

GLENGORMLEY residents have failed to see the funny side of jokes by three senior unionist politicians over the playing of 'The Sash' outside a Sinn Féin office during a Twelfth parade classed 'Sensitive' by the Parades Commission.

Members of the Rathcoole Protestant Boys band stopped to sing and dance and play 'The Sash' outside the office of local Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly in spite of a number of rulings in the Parades Commission determination on the controversial parade.

The Carnmoney District LOL 25 parade is one of the more contentious parades to have taken place this year, with the Parades Commission saying it had received "a wide range of representations concerning this parade, both in person and in writing." The Parades Commission continued: "Those making representations include the organiser, elected representatives from across the political spectrum, residents and PSNI."

The Parades Commission ordered that:

•"There shall be no undue stoppages or delays".

• "There shall be no singing, chanting or loud drumming and the parade should be dignified".

• "All participants and supporters of this parade must behave with due regard for the rights, traditions and feelings of others in the vicinity".

A video of the Rathcoole band stopping near the Sinn Féin office, dancing, playing and singing 'The Sash' has been viewed many times on social media. Band members and parade followers loudly change the words of the song from "It was worn in Derry" to "It was worn in Londonderry". One nationalist resident aware of the Parades Commission rulings points out as the singing, playing and dancing continues "I thought they're not allowed to stop."

The area where the Sinn Féin office is located is identified as an area of particular concern in the Parades Commission determination. The Parades Commission was impressed by the "extensive planning" undertaken by parade organisers, including "detailed discussions with a range of statutory agencies" as well as "awareness-raising and engagement with the community". All of that appears to have been lost on Rathcoole Protestant Boys as they stopped to sing and dance with no regard to the Parades Commission rulings.

The incident led to an outbreak of humour among three MLAs – two DUP, one a former leader of the UUP. North Down DUP MLA Peter Martin, North Antrim DUP MLA Paul Frew and South Antrim UUP MLA Steve Aiken all chose to crack jokes about the incident rather than comment on the behaviour of the band.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Martin wrote: "So the breaking story here is that a band played The Sash near an empty office in North Belfast. Has the reporter checked that the office feels ok?"

Steve Aiken was quick to reply in similar vein: "It was. I checked, wasn't demonstrating any signs of stress or concern... it did look a little desolate though... it seemed mollified by a few shouting 'oh, ah, etc' but that was probably for my benefit."

Mr Frew chipped in: "In a further development, we have identified a disgruntled square metre of tarmac that was willing to speak to us, he said that he was sick and tired of people walking all over him."

"I'm glad they found it funny," a local resident told us. "A parade is considered 'Sensitive' for very good reasons and this band stopping to play and sing The Sash outside a Sinn Féin office in an area where people were unhappy about being hemmed in their homes is about as insensitive as it gets."

Another resident said: "The band knew they weren't supposed to stop or sing or dance and yet that is exactly what they did. People were watching them from behind a cop car but they didn't bite. God knows what would have happened if they had reacted."

Meanwhile, local Sinn Féin Councillor Michael Goodman expressed his outrage at the behaviour of the band and said the Parades Commission and the PSNI have questions to answer.

"A respectful 12th in Glengormley? This parade should never have been allowed and should never be allowed in future," he said. "They have no understanding or respect for this commmunity or any other. The PSNI and Parades Commission have a lot to answer for. Shameful."