PSNI investigating Parades Commission breach at annual Whiterock parade

INVESTIGATION: Flags on display at the Whiterock Parade outside Springfield Primary School

POLICE have confirmed they are investigating a suspected breach of a Parades Commission determination during the recent annual Whiterock parade.

The District No.9 Loyal Orange Lodge Parade took place on June 28.

A number of restrictions placed on the parade included that any flag relating to the 36th Ulster Division and the flag of the 14th Royal Irish Rifles (YCV) relating to World War One, must remain furled on that section of the parade route from the traffic lights on the roadway to the Invest NI site at its junction with the Springfield Road to the junction of the Springfield Road and West Circular Road roundabout.

However, images provided to the Andersonstown Road show flags clearly on display outside Springfield Primary School.

When asked about the breach, the Parades Commission stated: "Any allegations of failure to comply with the determination are subject to investigation by the PSNI."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police in West Belfast are aware of a suspected breach of a Parades Commission determination during the Whiterock parade on Saturday 28th June and are currently investigating the matter."