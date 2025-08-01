FÉILE 25: Friday at the Féile – Over 30s night is first big Falls Park concert

FIRST CONCERT: The Over-30's event at the Falls Park will be the first major concert of Féile an Phobail 2025

FRIDAY at the Féile is another busy day of tours, events and discussions, concluding with the first of five major concerts in the Falls Park.

Here are some of the main events of the day:

10am (Divis Tower) Joint Falls/Shankill Tour by Coiste: Tickets for all dates available from Eventbrite here.

11.30am (St Comgall's) – Mother's Against Genocide:Exhibition launch and events including at 2.30pm release of their new song 'A Mother's Heart for Palestine'.

3pm (St Mary's University College) – Fascism and the Far Right in Ireland. Historian Pádraig Ó Ruairc exposes the hidden histories of the hate-filled ideologies polluting Irish politics.

4pm (Glór na Móna, 4 Whiterock Close) – 'All The Dead Voices' by Danny Morrison: The writier's updated memoir reflecting on family, friends and comrades who have influenced his life.

5.30pm-late (Falls Park): 'The 30+ Club' featuring 80's-00's music nostalgia, special guests including DJ Sammy and Mark McCabe and huge giveaways. Tickets are still available from Ticketmaster here.

6.30pm (St Mary's University College) – 'Genocide in Gaza: Israel's Long War on Palestine': Professor Avi Shlaim talks about his new book to Chris Agee, Editor of The Irish Pages Press.

Don't forget there are debates and discussions throughout the day in St Mary's University College.

The full day's programme is available here.