Same man suspected of robbing three off-licences while brandishing knife

AN SDLP councillor has expressed concern following a spate of armed robberies in South Belfast.

Three off-licences were targeted in a single 24-hour window by a man armed with a knife. Police believe the same individual is responsible for each incident.

At around 9.05pm on Wednesday night, a man had entered an off-licence store in the Sunnyside Street area. He told the staff to hand over money from the till before threatening them with a knife. He then made off with a sum of cash in a small brown paper bag, headed in the direction of Haywood Avenue.

The suspect is described as being approximately six feet tall and of medium build. He was wearing a blue Adidas hoodie which had red upper arms featuring three white stripes, and a red hood, pulled tight around his face. He also wore black tracksuit bottoms and black and white trainers, along with sunglasses and black gloves.

Police received a report of a second armed robbery at around 1pm on Thursday, when a man entered an off-licence store in the Stranmillis Road area. The male entered the store at around 12.45pm and threatened staff with a knife, demanding cash before making off in the direction of Stranmillis Park.

He is described as being five feet 10’’ tall and of average build, with a dark beard. He was wearing a red and blue hoodie with the hood tied across his face, along with navy jogging bottoms and a dark-coloured glove with light sections on his right hand.

Police then received a report of a third armed robbery at around 8.20pm on Thursday, night, when a man entered an off-licence store in the Ormeau Road area. The man entering the store and threatening staff with a knife, demanding that they hand over the contents of the till.

Police believe it is the same individual involved with the previous two robberies, who is described as being approximately 40-years-old.

Botanic councillor Gary McKeown said: “These are shocking incidents and there will be a real sense of worry that someone like this is loose on our streets. Knife crime strikes fear into the heart of communities and having three incidents in quick succession will heighten this.

"This must have been a terrifying experience for the staff involved, who were threatened with a knife while simply trying to do their jobs. Nobody should have to face something like this in their workplace and my thoughts are with those impacted.

“Until this man is apprehended, there will be concern among shop workers and the wider public, and fear of further incidents. We cannot have people walking our streets with weapons – knife crime is incredibly dangerous and all too often ends in tragedy."