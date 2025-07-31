FÉILE 25: Thursday at the Féile – we have it all lined up for you

NEW PLAY: 'The Tunnel' by Terry George gets underway at the Lyric Theatre tonight, running until August 16.

A BUSY day of tours, events and discussions are set for Thursday as part of Féile an Phobail.

Here are some of the main events of the day:

10am (Falls Park Outdoor Education Space) – West Belfast Little Explorers: Activities such as story-time, play time and let's explore time, brought to you by West Belfast Sure Start Projects.

11am (St James' Farm) – CRJ Ireland Traveller Project: A chance to talk, listen, learn, cook and understand the traditions and life of the travelling community on our island.

The CRJ Traveller Project will visit St James' Community Farm

1pm (St Mary's University College) – Ending the silence on stalking: A discussion with Emma Lyons (family court solicitor), Brenda McNally (victim), Sonya McMullan (Women's Aid) and chaired by journalist Allison Morris.

1pm (Ulster Museum) – A History of the GAA in 100 Objects : Siobhan Doyle explores fascinating objects and their stories.

7pm (Tullymore Community Centre) – 'Growing up in Andytown': A panel discussion with special guests. This will run alongside a photo exhibition, with memories old and new. Casement in the 1950’s, Andytown from conflict to peace and cherished memories of friends who have left an indelible mark on the West.

'Growing up in Andytown' was a very popular event last year

7pm (St Mary's University College) – World Premiere screening of 'We Only Want The Earth: The Life And Ideas Of James Connolly: By award-winning Irish film-maker Alan Gilsenan followed by Q&A.

7.30pm (Lyric Theatre) – The Tunnel: A new play written and directed by Terry George, The play takes us back to the Troubles in 1976 when the widespread violence of the early '70s had evolved into a brutal stalemate between all warring factions. The IRA opted for a “long war” strategy while the British government set out on what would be their most ill-fated policy – criminalization. Runs until August 16. Tickets available here.

The full day's programme is available here.