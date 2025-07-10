DUP in City Hall attempt to stymie asbestos bonfire removal vote

CONTROVERSY: The bonfire close to the Westlink is between a pile of asbestos and an electricity substation

THE DUP Group on Belfast City Council has formally handed a call-in petition to the Chief Executive over the decision to remove the controversial Eleventh Night bonfire at the Westlink.

There have been growing calls for the bonfire's removal over serious health concerns, including the threat it poses to the Royal Victoria Hospital and City Hospital power supply.

The bonfire has been built near a major electricity substation between the Donegall Road and the Westlink. It is also situated near a large pile of asbestos.

On Wednesday night, The PSNI said no decision has yet been taken in regard to the removal of the bonfire.

The DUP move comes after councillors at the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee at Belfast City Council voted on Wednesday afternoon in favour of removing material from the site.

The DUP blasted the decision, describing it as "political" and not a health and safety matter.

A statement posted on social media by DUP councillor Sarah Bunting read: "This action has been taken in line with our rights under the Council’s Standing Orders and the Local Government Act (NI) 2014.

"The decision to remove the bonfire was made without adequate consultation or consideration of community impact, and we believe it requires further scrutiny.

"This decision is political not a health and safety one. It is foolhardy and has ramped tensions up in an area which has suffered considerably from interface problems.

"Our South Belfast team has worked both locally and across the community to reduce these problems over the last year. The progress made has been damaged by this debacle.

"The decision was not made because of recommendations from the statutory bodies.

"We call on the Chief Executive to accept the call-in of the decision made by the DUP and will be supporting the Judicial Review of the current position.

"We are standing up for the voices of local residents who feel ignored and disrespected by this heavy-handed approach. Our position is clear: cultural expression should be supported and managed in partnership with communities — not overridden by unilateral decisions.

"We will continue to engage with the community and stand up for their right to be heard."