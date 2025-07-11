Gaels raise £30,000 for Gaza mobile maternity unit

FUNDRAISING: Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza outside Casement Park for a cheque presentation of £30.000 raised for a mobile maternity unit in Gaza.

GAELS Against Genocide have raised £30,000 to help purchase a new mobile maternity unit for Gaza.

The money raised came from a variety of sources including a sponsored walk across GAA clubs in West Belfast, a fundraiser in the West Club, and online donations to a crowdfunder, which is still operational.

In addition, following individual meetings between representatives of the Gaels and local priests in West Belfast, parishioners from St Agnes’, St Michael's, Clonard Monastery, St Mary's and St Oliver Plunkett all made financial contributions to the appeal.

On Saturday morning, members of the Gaels against Genocide in Gaza handed over a cheque for £30,000 to John Hurson and Saeb Shaath from Palestine Aid Ireland.

Michael Doherty of the Gaels against Genocide group said that they had been overwhelmed by the response not only of Gael’s, but from parishioners, local people and businesses to the appeal.

John Hurson added that when he showed the Gaels group a video of the proposed mobile maternity unit several months ago, they had promised to raise £7,000 towards the project.

John was overwhelmed by the response and the donation of £30,000 not only goes towards finishing the mobile clinic currently under construction in Egypt, but has gone a long way towards building a second one.

Dr Saeb Shaath, Director of Palestine Aid and former head of Palestine General Delegation to Ireland, thanked everyone who had contributed in any way.

“With virtually every hospital in Gaza destroyed, the mobile maternity units will ease the pressure for expectant mothers and injured Palestinian children and families," he said.

For anyone looking to donate to the second mobile maternity clinic for Gaza, you can do so online via the Gaels against Genocide Gaza mobile maternity clinic Crowdfunder here.