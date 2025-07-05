SQUINTER: Kick-the-Pope top ten on the BBC

JUST over a week until the Twelfth and the incitement is building. Sorry, the excitement. The excitement is building.

In the same way that the BBC doesn’t broadcast Kneecap live, the Twelfth isn’t broadcast live any more. But unlike its Glastonbury output, the acts the BBC will put on show in the parades on Saturday week are not subject to intense scrutiny. The BBC attends its chosen parades and does happy-clappy features on them featuring old-timers eating ice-cream, toddlers with little tin drums and laughing Orange Lils in union jack cowboy hats without giving us an overview including the more, ah, outré aspects of the big day: the Homeric drinking; the garden-pissing; the Fenian-baiting; the paramilitary worshipping.

The musical participants in the parades are available to the BBC in the Parades Commission filings, just as they are to the rest of us. But BBC Ulster just goes ahead and covers the parades anyway, even though said parades contain loyalist bands that have more scrotes than notes; more bums than drums; more... (that’s enough juvenile abuse – Ed).

Should BBC Our Wee Country be covering these parades even though they know they feature bands involved in a litany of sectarian behaviour over the years? Does a parade containing a band named after a UVF or UDA man become acceptable as long as the BBC doesn’t interview its brigadier? Sorry, its bandmaster?

It’s a moot point this year because the BBC is going to go ahead and pretend again that the Twelfth is a family fun event when half the city’s fled to Buncrana or Benidorm to get away from it. But just so you know what you’re really getting when the BBC does its holiday special round-up on Saturday evening, here are ten of the bands that the BBC will do their best to hide from our gaze.



FINAGHY TRUE BLUES

Stopped outside St Patrick’s in Donegall Street to march on the spot and play in breach of a ban on music outside the church.

Analysis: Played a hymn and not the Famine Song, so a valuable opportunity lost.

Loyal rating: 4/10.