West Belfast event to mark 20th anniversary of end of IRA armed campaign

AS the 20th anniversary of the formal end of the IRA’s armed campaign nears, an event is to be held in West Belfast to mark the historic occasion.

On July 28, 2005, the IRA formally declared an end to its armed campaign.

The IRA statement, delivered in a video address by senior republican Séanna Walsh, was broadcast around the world.

Séanna served over 21 years as a republican prisoner of war in both the cages and H-Blocks of Long Kesh, and was among the first republicans on the blanket protest after his arrest in 1976.

He was a friend and cellmate of Bobby Sands, Officer Commanding in the H-Blocks and first of the hunger strikers to die in 1981.

Séanna told the world in the video address: “The leadership of the IRA has formally ordered an end to the armed campaign... All volunteers have been instructed to assist the development of purely political and democratic programmes through exclusively peaceful means.”

The statement continued: “Our decisions have been taken to advance our republican and democratic objectives, including our goal of a united Ireland.

“We believe there is now an alternative way to achieve this and to end British rule in our country.

“It is the responsibility of all volunteers to show leadership, determination and courage.

“We are very mindful of the sacrifices of our patriot dead, those who went to jail, volunteers, their families, and the wider republican base.”

Responding to the IRA statement at the time, then Sinn Féin President and West Belfast MP Gerry Adams said: “The road map is clear.

“Sinn Fein is a party looking forward.

“We want to see an end to British rule in our country.

“We want to make partition history.

“We have a vision of a new future, a better future, and we have the spirit and the confidence to work with others to achieve this.

“Irish republicans and nationalists are now in a new area of struggle.

“There is a role for everyone in this new situation.

“Let us move forward together to re-build the peace process and deliver Irish unity and independence.”

An event to mark the historic IRA initiative has been organised for Saturday, July 26.

Gerry Adams and Seánna Walsh will take part in a discussion chaired by Mairead Farrell TD in the Balmoral Hotel on the Blacks Road in Belfast, commencing at 2pm.