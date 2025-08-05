Two police vehicles damaged after West Belfast pursuit

Damage caused to one of the police cars

TWO police vehicles have been damaged after a a pursuit involving a suspected stolen vehicle in West Belfast on Monday.

Police on the Falls Road observed a car which they believed had been reported stolen the previous day. The vehicle, a red Citroen C4, was being driven erratically and collided with a taxi, which was carrying passengers near the junction of Royal Avenue and Donegal Street, before making off at speed and being abandoned in the area of Donegal Quay.

Damage was caused to the vehicles involved in the collision, along with two police vehicles.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested a short distance away on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, theft of a vehicle, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage, using a motor vehicle without insurance and no driving licence.

He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

Chief Inspector Pete Cunningham said: “Our officers dedicate themselves to the communities they serve, often at great risk to themselves. While any injury to our officers or members of the public is completely unacceptable, thankfully, on this occasion we are not dealing with more serious consequences as a result of this reckless behaviour.

“Damage to police vehicles often requires them to be off the road for repairs, and this impacts on service delivery to the public.

“Anyone with information, including dashcam or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1914 of 4/8/25."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form here.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.