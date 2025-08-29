Mary bids farewell to Footprint Women's Centre after 36 years of service

RETIREMENT: Mary McNeill with the rest of board members of Footprints Women's Centre

IT'S the end of an era at Footprints Women's Centre in Poleglass as board member and founding member, Mary McNeill, marks her retirement after 36 years.

Footprints Women’s Centre has provided services for women and children within the Colin Neighbourhood since 1991.

The centre has evolved from a strong self-help ethos and operates within a community development context. The centre has been acknowledged as a valuable asset within the community and has developed a diverse range of services within the Colin Neighbourhood.

The centre operates as a social enterprise generating income to support services directly of benefit to women and children. Footprints Daycare Facility remains the only provision of its kind within the Colin area and Footprints Trading Ltd has created employment in an area of multiple deprivation.

Footprints Women’s Centre operates out of a purpose built facility and also provides outreach programmes across the Colin community.

Mary first became involved in the origins of Footprints Women's Centre in October 1989 when the building – an old surgery – was refurbished thanks to £75,000 worth of funding from Belfast Action Team.

"We opened our doors in April 1991 as a women’s drop-in. I was in charge of the kitchen, making lunches for the women and things like that," explained Mary.

"I remember going up to visit Shankill Women’s Centre to find out ways to generate funds and what funders to go to that would support women’s centres.

"The centre started to get very busy. Women were seeking food, education and company.

"We brought in teaching English and Maths from beginners to GCSE level. We had hundreds of women coming through the doors. We also provided childcare for the women.

"We have changed so much over the years. We are a social enterprise and were one of the first set up in West Belfast.

"Being part of the women’s centre I got my education back and did a number of training courses.

"I became the Women’s Support and Development Co-ordinator and set up a support drop-in service for women.

Mary with Lisa Maclean (CEO) and Alana Fisher (Chair)

"Our new centre opened in around 2001. It is owned by our membership which is fantastic.

"We are a big employer of women. We have a women-only membership because it is important to keep Footprints as a safe place for women.

"We are here to make an impact on women in our community. We are well respected by so many people.

"This year, we are bringing Maths and English courses back which is fantastic.

"We also have so many young girls and women who are amazing and will become future leaders here."

Mary admits she does not know what her life would have been like without Footprints but says it is now the right time to step aside.

"On a personal level, I don’t know what I would have done with my life if I had never been involved in Footprints," she added.

"It gave me back so much. I have learnt so much about respect for everyone which I have instilled in my own children.

Mary with daughter Louise and granddaughter Roise

"Despite stepping aside, I remain committed to the work of Footprints. Our staff and board are second to none. It is an end of an era for me. It is a long time but it is the right thing to do."

Asked about her retirement plans, Mary added: "I am just looking forward to spending more time with my family. I have a caravan I like to get down to as well.

"I am interested in gardening so there is a course at Footprints in September so I will probably be back for that.

"I will continue to be a voice for any woman that needs it and be a voice of guidance and leadership for our young girls at Footprints."