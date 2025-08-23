West Belfast dad's frustration as son not entitled to school bus pass to North Belfast

A WEST Belfast dad says it is "unfair" that his son is not entitled to free transport as he prepares to start his new school.

Damian Heverin's son Daniel (11) is looking forward to starting St Malachy's College in North Belfast next week.

However, Daniel, who lives off the Springfield Road in West Belfast, is not entitled to a school bus pass because he lives within three miles of St Malachy's.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, dad Damian said: "For Daniel to get to school, he will have to get a bus into town and another one up the Antrim Road. He can't exactly walk to school either.

"Is he expected to walk the two miles through the Shankill in a St Malachy's uniform?

"It is just not fair on kids. I understand there is up to 250 kids that travel to North Belfast for school from the West and there is no direct transport for them. The extra cost will be a real financial burden on our household. We have a car but my wife needs it to get to work.

"Personally, I think that all children should be entitled to a free bus pass, regardless of where you live. I just don't think its fair."

Damian has been in touch with West Belfast MP Paul Maskey who contacted the Education Authority on his behalf.

Paul Maskey MP said: "For far too long, parents and pupils in West Belfast have been left without proper transport provision to schools such as Dominican College and St Malachy’s.

"This has placed a huge financial burden on families, many of who are already struggling with the rising cost of living, and has created unnecessary barriers for young people simply trying to access their education."

"I have met with representatives from both schools, parents, Translink, and the Education Authority on a number of occasions to raise this issue. At every stage I have made clear my support for the parents’ campaign for a dedicated bus service. Their demands are entirely reasonable, they want safe, reliable, and affordable transport for their children, the same as is provided in other areas."

"The refusal by the Education Authority to put in place a service is unacceptable. I am calling on the EA to urgently reconsider this decision and work with families to put proper transport arrangements in place before the new school term."

A spokesperson for the Education Authority said: “The Education Authority (EA) provides school transport following the Department of Education's established policy.

"Under this policy, post-primary pupils are eligible for free transport if they live three miles or more from their school, provided they have applied and been unable to secure a place in any suitable schools of the same type within three miles. Parents can check their eligibility before making applications to schools, and once their place is confirmed, on the EA website.

"In this instance the pupil resides less than three miles from St Malachy’s College and as such is not eligible for home to school transport support.”