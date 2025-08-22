Police investigating possible link between flat fire and stabbing

BLAZE: The flat that was set on fire on the Stewartstown Road

POLICE are investigating a possible link between two incidents on the Stewartstown Road last night – one of which saw a man in his 30s stabbed to death.

After 7.30pm on Thursday evening police received reports that a flat on the Stewartstown Road was on fire. Later than night at around 8.15pm police received a further report that a man aged in his 30s had been stabbed in the Mulberry Park area of Twinbrook.

The man, who has since died, has been named locally as Shane Lowry.

Police are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the fire on the Stewartstown Road, but we understand that a possible link between the two incidents is one line of inquiry.

Detective Inspector McAnee said: “Shortly before 7:35pm, colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service reported to police that a flat in the area was on fire. Thankfully, no one was inside the property during the incident. A number of other residents from the block of flats were evacuated from the building as the fire was extinguished.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, but at this stage the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition.

“Police continue to remain at the scene and would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1543 21/08/25. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”