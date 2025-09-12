WATCH: Raucous Belfast comedy The Unholylands to hit cinemas this October

BIG SCREEN: What could possibly go wrong in the Unholylands which hits cinemas on October 3

CRITICALLY acclaimed at Belfast Film Festival, Paddy Duffy’s new feature length film brings chaos and heart to the big screen.

Get ready for laughter, mayhem, and a nostalgic nod to Belfast student life as The Unholylands, a riotous, heartfelt coming-of-age comedy makes its big screen debut this October.

Written, directed, produced by, and starring 26-year-old Enniskillen-born filmmaker Paddy Duffy, The Unholylands is the result of a four-year passion project and had its World Premiere at Belfast Film Festival to critical acclaim.

Set in the infamous student quarter of South Belfast, known as The Holylands, the film follows two stepbrothers, Michael, played by Ciarán McCourt and Scott, played by Peter Jeffries, on a mission to host one last legendary house party before graduation and the responsibilities of adulthood come crashing in.

But when their strict father discovers their wild plans, he bans any further partying and dispatches his uptight assistant to keep them in line. As the brothers scramble to pull off their blowout bash without being caught, chaos, comedy, and unexpected lessons ensue.

Adding star power to the madness, James Nesbitt appears as a brilliantly exaggerated version of himself, alongside cameos from well-known faces from the North including singer Nathan Carter and boxer Tyrone McKenna, who bring local colour and humour to this larger than life tale of youth and rebellion.

Just a normal weekend in the Unholylands

Filmed on location in Belfast’s iconic student streets, The Unholylands delivers an authentic and affectionately chaotic portrait of the shared houses, street parties, and unforgettable nights that have shaped generations of students.

Paddy Duffy said: “I wanted to create a film that felt real, raw and ridiculously funny,

something that anyone who's lived in or passed through the Holylands could relate to. It’s messy, it’s mad, and it’s full of heart.”

With its blend of outrageous comedy, heartfelt moments, and an unmistakably Northern Irish flavour, The Unholylands is set to become a cult favourite for a new generation. Whether you're a former student of Belfast’s infamous Holylands or just along for the ride, this is a film that celebrates the chaos, the camaraderie, and the unforgettable messiness of growing up.

The Unholylands ‘gatecrashes’ into cinemas this October.