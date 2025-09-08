Relief after permanent toilet provision provided in Falls Park

THERE will be permanent toilet provision in the Falls Park following lobbying from park users and a local councillor.

In recent years, the park has become home to the parkrun every Saturday, many events including Féile and most recently Doggy Danders every Sunday. This increase in use has also highlighted the lack of public amenities on site.

Local residents, families and park users have been complaining about the lack of toilet facilities causing users having to limit their time within the park.

Sinn Féin Councillor Micheal Donnelly has been working with Belfast City Council to find a solution to the issue. As a result there will now be permanent toilet provision available within the bowling pavilion from 11am-9pm Monday to Friday, 9am- 5pm Saturday and 8am-1pm Sunday.

“For over a year now I have been engaging with Belfast City Council officials in relation to permanent toilet provision within Falls Park," said Councillor Donnelly. "This has been at the request of local residents, elderly people, families who have been using the park as there is nowhere to go to the toilet.

"This isn’t acceptable given that the Falls Park is so heavily used with a very high footfall. We will have signage erected across the park letting park users know where the toilet provision will be available and the opening times.

"We will continue to work with officers to extend these hours especially on a Sunday based on feedback from park users over the next few months.

"Falls Park is a massive asset in our city and we want to encourage as much use as possible to promote wellbeing, play and benefit from green space.

"Sinn Féin will continue to work with Belfast City Council to deliver investment and amenities to the park to maximise its potential.”