East Belfast cake sale for Palestine cancelled after threats

THE organiser of an East Belfast cake sale to raise money for Palestine says she feels "sick to the stomach" after being forced to cancel the event due to threats.

'Cake Picnic for Palestine' had been due to take place on Saturday, September 27, at Banana Block, an event space situated in Portview Trade Centre on the lower Newtownards Road.

The event poster

The event, due to feature 90 bakers, was organised to raise money for Mothers Against Genocide and their partners on the ground in Gaza for a water and food distribution project, delivering vital aid to those most in need.

However, organisers have now cancelled the event after receiving threats.

One of the organisers, Shonee McWilliams – known as @piequeenbelfast on Instagram – took to social media to let people know the event has been cancelled.

"Our little bake sale has been quite literally threatened from various different angles and as much we hate to let the bullies win, our previous location is no longer a safe space – a safe space for a bake sale. I can't believe I am writing that," she said.

"I feel sick to my stomach and this was an extremely difficult decision to make. I would like to thank Banana Block for being real troopers and so kind. In the end this was our decision as planners to pull out of the space.

"Hopefully this is not the end for the Cake Picnic."

Shonee is now on the look-out for an alternative sizeable space to host the event – "preferably not on the Newtownards Road" – and has appealed to potential venues to get in touch.