MLA lodges complaint with Parades Commission after funeral disrupted by loyalist parade

NORTH Belfast MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has lodged a complaint with the Parades Commission following a parade in North Belfast which resulted in a funeral being delayed.

The funeral Mass of Thomas (Buffer) McMahon took place at St Patrick's Church in Donegall Street on Saturday morning.

However, mourners were forced to wait before the funeral could enter the church as a loyalist Black Saturday parade passed by.

The Royal Black Institution marked the finale of the marching season with six major Last Saturday demonstrations, also known as Black Saturday. It is traditionally marked on the last Saturday of August.

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said: "A grieving family had to suffer the added indignity of standing on the roadside waiting on a parade to pass before the funeral could enter the chapel.

“Myself and Councillor JJ Magee were in attendance at the funeral and I want to pay tribute to the grieving family and friends for the dignity they showed in difficult and upsetting circumstances

“I have written to the Parades Commission to lodge a complaint.”