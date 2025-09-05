RTÉ documentary profiles New Lodge Irish dancing champion Tomi (12)

A NEW RTÉ documentary has profiled the road to success for a young Irish dancing champion from the New Lodge.

'Tomi Champion of the World' from production company HopSkip Studios follows 12-year-old Tomi Elemide, a two-time World Champion, as he prepares to compete for the prestigious title once again at the Irish Dance World Championships 2025 in Dublin.

Tomi may only be 12-years-old, but he’s already a star in the Irish dancing world, having won his first World Championship when he was just ten. From his busy schedule of daily training to his dedication to fitness and strength, Tomi shows what it truly means to work hard for your dreams.

With a mohawk haircut and a Gen Z attitude, he’s far from the typical image of an Irish dancer, but that makes him even more inspiring to fans young and old.

Helping Tomi every step of the way is his loving family. His mum and dad, who come from different cultures—Belfast and Nigeria—have dedicated so much of their time to helping Tomi succeed. His dad even gave up his job to work at a dance costume studio so he can travel with Tomi to competitions.

Tomi’s dance school is like a second family too, as he trains with friends and mentors who encourage him every step of the way. The story shows how important it is to have people who believe in you, no matter how big your dreams may seem.

Before he steps on the grand stage in Dublin, Tomi competes in other big events, including the All-Ireland Championships in Killarney, where he blows the judges away with his incredible talent. But the pressure starts to build and Tomi has to learn how to stay focused and calm, even when the stakes are higher than ever.

With special advice from Irish Dance TikTok stars The Gardiner Brothers and guidance from Riverdance star Amy-Mae Dolan, Tomi gets the support he needs to shake off his nerves and focus on what matters most: dancing with all his heart.

When the day of the World Championships finally arrives, Tomi takes to the stage with his family cheering him on. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions as he gives his all in a bid to keep his World Champion title. But that’s not all—Tomi gets a big surprise when he meets his idol Michael Flatley and even gets the chance to audition for a professional dance show. At just 12-years-old, Tomi can’t believe his luck, but this experience lights a spark in him for even bigger dreams.

Producer Aisling Gallagher from HopSkip Studios said: “Tomi: Champion of the World is a story about more than just dancing. It’s about determination, family, and following your passion.

“We specialise in making empowering content for children and young people and Tomi’s journey will inspire others to chase their dreams, no matter how big, and to always stay true to themselves.

"We are so grateful to the Elemide family, Tomi’s dance school The Carson Academy and to An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha for trusting us to make this documentary.

"This exciting story will make you laugh, cheer, and maybe even want to try a few Irish dance moves yourself."

'Tomi Champion of the World' was produced for RTE kids with additional funding from Northern Ireland Screen. It is available to stream on the RTÉ Player here.