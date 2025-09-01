'Jim's legacy of faith and family and football will endure for a long, long time'

HUNDREDS of people turned out in blue at St Peter's Cathedral on Saturday for the funeral of community stalwart Jim McKee.

The 81-year-old, who was chairman of Immaculata Football Club, passed away after being struck by a car last Saturday.

At the family’s request, many mourners were dressed in the blue colours of his football club.

In his homily, Fr Martin Graham joked that Jim was in "everything but the crib".

"His life was a life well lived. His legacy of faith, family and football will endure for a long time," he said.

"Jim also had a total and utter commitment and support for Immaculata Football Club but it wasn’t just about sport. It was about community and showing up for the next generation and being present in the lives of young people who need to know that someone cares about their efforts and celebrates their achievements.

“When the club won the Intermediate Cup at Windsor Park, the players were surrounding Jim, dancing and cheering as Jim held up the trophy.

“And this was genuinely the greatest image his family witnessed because they saw the love and the respect shown to Jim that night. And they said he'll never be forgotten.

"It is particularly poignant that Jim was on his way home from watching his beloved team play when he passed away."

Fr Graham also spoke of Jim's faithful service to the Society of St Vincent de Paul.

“Sunday after Sunday, he stood at the back of the cathedral, not seeking recognition or praise, but simply doing what his heart told him was right – helping us care for those most in need in our community,” he added.

“Through that box in his hands passed countless donations that would go to feed the hungry, to clothe the poor and to comfort the suffering.

"Jim also used to run a bus to bring pensioners to Mass here at the cathedral and until recently called the bingo numbers at the St Peter’s Lunch Club."

Fr Graham also spoke about a special family trip to Bundoran, just days before his tragic death.

“The kids started to realise that they may not have much time left with him, be it weeks, months or within a year, but they were determined that they were going to fill it with memories.

“So just last week, they had a day trip down to Bundoran to celebrate (granddaughter) Fiadh’s birthday. Now games at Parkhead were special, but this day topped them all.

“They had never seen Jim smile as much as he did last Tuesday as he talked about his memories at Bundoran, as they talked about his Uncle Davy, among many other family and friends.

“But the family sat around together and he didn't stop smiling once.

“His son reached in his hand, kissed him on the head and told him that he loved him.

“But Jim knew that already – Jim knew what he meant to his family. And his family know exactly what Jim meant to them.

“While we may struggle to understand why Jim's season came to an end so suddenly, so unexpectedly, we hold fast to our faith that his seasons and his times were always in God's hands.”

Following the service, burial took place in Milltown Cemetery.