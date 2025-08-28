Boucher traffic disruption tonight as Windsor match and Fender concert take place

BUILD UP: Shelbourne fans will be arriving on the Boucher Road for this evening's game at the same time as the Sam Fender concert

MOTORISTS should be aware that traffic will be disrupted in south Belfast on Thursday evening, due to a number of planned events on the Boucher Road area.

Tonight Linfield are playing Dublin club Shelbourne in a Conference League play-off at Windsor Park which is the same time as the Sam Fender concert at Boucher Playing Fields.

As a result city-bound lane one of Boucher Road, between its junction with Shane Retail Park and Balmoral Road, will be closed between 3pm and 9pm. Boucher Road will be closed between its junctions with Tates Avenue and Stockman's Lane between 9pm and midnight.

Stockman's Lane will be closed between its junction with Kennedy Way roundabout and Lisburn Road between 9pm and midnight.

The M1 off-slips – northbound at Kennedy Way and southbound at Stockmans Lane – will be closed from 9pm.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route at these times.

Police are also reminding those attending the festival that it is illegal to stop, park or walk on the hard shoulder of motorways. The hard shoulder is for emergency use only.

Last year, officers issued a number of penalty tickets to motorists after attendees at similar events were dropped off from vehicles queuing on the motorway, and making their way to the event by walking down the hard shoulder.