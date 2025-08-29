'He was an amazing father': Son's touching tribute to 'Mr Immaculata' Jim McKee

THE son of a West Belfast man who tragically died in a road traffic collision says he was an "amazing" father.

Jim McKee (81) from Servia Street, off the Grosvenor Road, was involved in a collision with an Audi vehicle in Genoa Street last Saturday morning and tragically passed away at the scene.

Jim was well-known and hugely respected in the local community, most notably as the Chairman of Immaculata Football Club.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News ahead of his funeral tomorrow (Saturday), his son, Conor, said: "He was a real family man. He just loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

"He brought us everywhere. He loved bringing us to Celtic games.

"I just went everywhere with him. He was just amazing.

"People know him because of Immaculata and maybe didn’t see that other family man side to him like I did.

FAMILY MAN: Jim and family

"He was also heavily involved with St Peter’s Cathedral. He was always helping collect money for them outside and was there basically every day. That is where his funeral will be too.

"He was involved with Immaculata basically his whole life. I think he first played for the club when he was just 12 years old.

"He went on to coach and hold other positions at the club. He was so passionate about them. You would have seen him at so many games, whether it was senior or junior level, it didn’t matter to him. He went down to so many training sessions too.

Jim celebrates Immaculata's Intermediate Cup success last year

"He just loved seeing people playing football in an Immaculata kit.

"All the tributes have been very comforting, and overwhelming in a good way.

"The tributes have come from not only the local area where he was well-known but from other clubs near and far.

"We have asked everyone attending the funeral tomorrow to wear blue, the colours of Immaculata. I always knew it would be that way for my daddy. It will be really emotional but really special at the same time."

Jim is survived by wife Nuala, children Conor, Nuala and Dáire, grandchildren Caoilfhionn, Odhrán, Conor Óg and Fiadh.

Jim's remains will leave his home, 27 Servia Street, at 10.15am on Saturday morning for 11am Requiem mass in St Peter’s Cathedral followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Brain Injury Matters.