Schools closing at midday as Storm Amy prepares to hit

STORM AMY: The Met Office has issued weather warnings for wind and rain, as gusts may bring a risk of injuries from flying debris

SOME schools in Belfast have begun informing parents that they will be closing early on Friday "in the interests of safety" due to Storm Amy.

An amber warning for wind is in place for five hours on Friday in the North with gusts of 60-70mph expected inland and up to 80mph along exposed coasts.

The amber warning runs from 3pm to 8pm on Friday for counties Antrim, Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh, while a yellow warning is in place for Armagh and Down.

A yellow rain warning is in place across the North.

All schools located in the areas affected by the amber weather warning are required to close at 12 midday today, Friday 03 October 2025. Some schools in Belfast have already begun informing parents that they will be closing early.

This decision has been taken in the interests of the safety of children, young people and staff.

The Education Authority consulted with the Met Office to ensure there had been no overnight amendments to the alert.

The yellow warning for wind is set to continue into early Saturday afternoon - and a separate yellow warning for rain has been issued from 11am until 5pm on Friday.