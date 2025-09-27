Appeal over recently emerged British Army photos of Falls Road during Troubles

AN appeal has been made for information around recently emerged photographs believed to have been taken by the British Army during the Troubles in West Belfast.

Stevie Corr from Falls Community Council is looking for help in tracking down the details or circumstances around the photos.

The photos were taken on the Falls Road at the junction with Sevastopol Street and Falls Road and at the top of Leeson Street.

"We are trying to work out a more accurate date and what was the event that preceded them," explained Stevie.

"From speaking to local historian Tom Hartley, we have worked out that Sinn Féin moved into the property at the Falls Road junction with Sevastopol Street in 1980.

"So the photos have to be from the mid to late 1970s as there was a vehicle driven into that vacant and derelict building by republicans who believed that the building was being used as a base for covert surveillance and intelligence gathering by the British army.

"This occurred roughly around 1979, so the photos were obviously taken before then, but definitely don’t appear to be the early 1970s.

"They also have been taken during the summer months as the trees within the grounds of the Chapel of Adoration are full with leaves, so it could well be the aftermath of August 9 riots, but what year?

"The old St Finians school can be clearly seen in a few of the photos and up as far as the Chapel of Adoration and the bottom of Clonard Street. Then citybound they capture the Falls Road Library and beyond.

"One in particular which shows the two Brit vehicles in Sevastopol Street are directly beneath the current site of the Bobby Sands mural which is now the most photographed mural on the island of Ireland by tourists and locals alike.

"These photographs are a fascinating insight into the history of that stretch of the Falls Road and we are looking to see if any of the readership can shed some further light on them."