Gaelic Games: Antrim announce new GAA Operations Manager

ANTRIM have confirmed that Ciarán Kearney will be appointed as the Saffrons new Operations Manager for Gaelic games after a long search over the past number of months.

The search began back in May as the County Board hope that a restructure, including the new appointment of Mark Doran as Senior Football coach, will strengthen the future of Antrim's Gaelic Games.

Ciarán Kearney hails from north of the county as is a Cushendall native and is no stranger to what will be involved in his new role as a former player and coach at inter-county level.

"Antrim GAA and the GAA are pleased to confirm Ciarán Kearney as the County’s new Operations Manager," said a statement from Official Antrim GAA.

"The Ruairí Óg native will take up the new role on 15 September 2025. He has significant experience in project management, strategy and games development and currently holds a position with the GAA’s National Coaching and Games Development team.

"His role will include the oversight of the general organisation and promotion of the Gaelic games codes in the county, including financial management, commercial and games development and stakeholder engagement."

Antrim Chairperson Séamus McMullan said: “We are delighted to welcome Ciarán to the role and wish him every success. His experience will be an asset as we continue to build on the strong foundations already in place across our county.

"This is a significant appointment as we aim to develop the structures and support available to our clubs, players and communities, in line with our strategic plan.”

Ciarán Kearney spoke on his excitement of the role and believes his prior experience will support him in this new role.

“I am excited to take on the role of Antrim GAA Operations Manager. Having worked professionally at National and Provincial level during my career, the opportunity to work within Antrim is one that I am really looking forward too.

"I am a passionate Antrim man, and I hope that my experiences in a professional and volunteer capacity inside and outside of Gaelic Games can help build on the great work being done in the County. I look forward to getting started in the coming weeks."