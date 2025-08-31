Soccer: Cliftonville kickstart their season with victory over Glenavon

OPENER: Joe 'The Goal' Gormley scores in yet another campaign for the Reds

CLIFTONVILLE registered their first league victory at the fifth time of asking with a hard fought 3-1 win over Glenavon at Solitude on Saturday afternoon.

A powerful Joe Gormley strike separated the sides at the break and Cliftonville doubled their lead through a Harry Wilson goal before the hour mark.

Francely Lomboto glanced home from close range to half the deficit, but Jonny Addis poked to the net to ease any nerves as Jim Magilton’s men got up and running for the campaign.

The Reds boss was pleased to meet their overall objective of winning, despite acknowledging the need to eradicate certain mistakes from their game.

“The 90 minutes was about winning the game and it was all about trying to build confidence and it was an important first step,” he reflected.

“Winning the game objective – met, how we play in the game is always important to us. It’s never who we play, it’s how we play.

“For large parts of it there was some really good stuff, in between conceding opportunities to them, which we have to eradicate from our game. All in all, I'm delighted with the three points and it’s time to move on.”

The Reds boss made four changes from the side that were beaten 1-0 by Linfield last weekend with Micheál Glynn returning after suspension, whilst Jonny Addis, Darien Wauchope and Joe Gormley were all handed starts from the bench.

Jacob Carney was first to be called into action, holding onto a low Harry Wilson effort and a few minutes later a promising free-kick from the edge of the box from Micheál Glynn was high and wide of the target.

The Lurgan Blues first opportunity fell to Francely Lomboto. The winger – who was able to feature for his club after winning his red card appeal – was able to latch onto a ball in behind and PJ Morrison was quickly out to dive at his feet and do enough to ensure he couldn't get a strike on goal.

SCORING FORM: Johnny Addis scored once again for the Reds

Just two minutes later the deadlock was broken and fell to Cliftonville. Kyle McClelland switched the ball out of defence and tried to find Sean Carlin who was robbed in possession by Rory Hale and Joe Gormley picked up the loose ball and let fly with a fierce shot to make it 1-0 to Cliftonville.

Midway through the half PJ Morrison got down to hold a low Paddy Burns cross as Glenavon sought a response.

Cliftonville should have doubled their lead when Shea Gordon’s low shot was across the face of goal and the dive of Jacob Carney.

Rory Hale then teed up Jonny Addis with a free-kick that was charged down and failed to test Carney.

At the other end Glenavon had a strong penalty appeal waved away after Tom Lavery felled Francely Lomboto, though referee Shane Andrews wasn’t interested in the subsequent protests.

PJ Morrison then made another terrific save, diverting Jack Malone’s free-kick onto the bar and behind for a corner, with Paul McGovern glancing header being deflected behind for a further corner which came to nothing as Gormley’s goal proved the difference at the interval.

Paddy McLaughlin made a treble change at the break, introducing Harry Murphy, Niall Quinn and Josh Kee, in order to inject more cutting edge into his side.

Attacker Bridel Bosakani also joined the fray, but just two minutes after his introduction the Lurgan Blues fell 2-0 behind.

Shea Gordon lifted a pass over the top to Gormley whose lob was patted down by Jacob Carney, Rory Hale retrieved the loose ball and picked out Harry Wilson whose curling shot was helped onto the post by Carney – but it rolled in for Wilson’s first goal for the club.

RELIEF: Jim Magilton will be relieved after the Reds got their first win of the season

Things looked to be relatively more comfortable for the Reds, however Glenavon halved the deficit midway through the second half.

Ben Wilson clipped the ball into the six-yard box and Francely Lomboto rose highest and his downward header found the corner of the net to make it 2-1.

A nervy finish was avoided when Jonny Addis restored his sides two goal advantage. Substitute Joe Sheridan swung a high free-kick into the danger area where Jack Keaney glanced on.The Glenavon defence appealed for an offside flag that wasn’t forthcoming as Addis had a simple finish from close range to open his account for the campaign.

There were no further goals in the closing stages as the hosts ended their winless run, and ensured that opponents Glenavon are still without a win at the close of the first month of the season.

CLIFTONVILLE: PJ Morrison, Casey, Keaney, Addis, Lavery (Barr 90+2’), Wilson, Gordon (Sheridan 75’), Hale (Curran 75’), Glynn (Falls 86’), Wauchope, Gormley (McWoods 75’).



GLENAVON: Carney, Burns (Quinn 46’), McKeown, Malone, Mallon (Smith 67’), McClelland (Murphy 46’), Lowe, Lomboto, Wilson, Carlin (Kee 46’), McGovern (Bosakani 56’).



REFEREE: Shane Andrews