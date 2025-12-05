CLIFTONVILLE manager Jim Magilton has called on his players to stand up and be counted ahead of their second trip to the Oval in a matter of days.

Following their visit to face Glentoran in the Bet McLean Cup on Tuesday evening, the Reds will make the short trip to the East of the city again on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).

A Cliftonville win at the Oval would see the Reds close the gap between the sides in the league to just the three points.

Declan Devine’s side only managed to pick up a point in November and dropped from the league summit to fourth place, with Cliftonville six points and a place below them in the Sports Direct Premiership standings.

Magilton believes the Glens are a top side, with good players but feels his side are on form and is willing them to continue to play in the manner they have been in recent weeks.

“I’m not sure you ever do look forward to going to the Oval but it is what it is, it is a fantastic game for us” Magilton explained. “They are a really top side, they’ve got lots of good players but we're going there in a rich vein of form.

“We have to stand up and be counted of course but we’ve got to go and play our game in the manner we are playing at the minute."

The Reds are undefeated since losing 2-0 in Larne back on October 18th and Magilton insists that reaffirming certain qualities to the players has made a difference.

“It is belief, trust and confidence that you have the players that can go out and carry that,” he outlined.

Reds Boss Jim Magilton believes his side can maintain their win streak

“It is reaffirming that every time you have them in every session there is no let-up. There is absolutely no let -p from me, Gerard [Lyttle] or any of the staff in how we want to play.

“There is a greater intensity without the ball. That was really important, we were too easy to play against, we were giving away cheap goals. Albeit we gave away two cheap goals at the weekend, it is all about that and at the minute that’s what we are doing."

Joe Sheridan netted his first senior goal for the club in their comeback win over Portadown at the weekend and Magilton was again full of praise for the midfielder and fellow youngster Keevan Hawthorne, both of whom continue to hold down starting places since the 4-1 win over Linfield in the County Antrim Shield in October.

Although he was also keen to highlight the contribution of the players around them, for giving them the confidence they have shown.

Magilton firmly believes that the Reds' form is a game by game basis and that doesn't change no matter how many games unbeaten Cliftonville are.

“When you get into a groove it is always the first win, and then you back it up. It is game by game. Everyone talks about the cliches but the cliches are so important, it is one game at a time and if you can win a game, can you build on it and win the next and the next?

“The game doesn’t change, it's just the way it is and all of a sudden it builds momentum, which is crucial in football. It gives players this unbelievable confidence to go out and play and to continue to play, that’s what we’ve got to do."

The Reds travel to East Belfast on Saturday afternoon to face-off against Glentoran.