CLIFTONVILLE manager Jim Magilton is relishing his third St Stephen’s Day derby clash with Crusaders this Friday as the Reds look to continue their steady rise in the Irish Premiership table.

The North Belfast neighbours clash under the Solitude lights on Friday afternoon (3pm kick-off) with the Reds boss hopeful that he can experience the delight of victory in the always keenly anticipated festive fixture.

Goals from Rory Hale and Ben Wilson ensured the bragging rights in Magilton’s debut season, but 12 months ago a quickfire Kieran Offord double ensured Crusaders gained revenge at Seaview.

The Reds go into the fixture with a few injury doubts, with Conor Pepper departing at the midway point of the weekend draw with Bangor due to a hamstring complaint. Magilton admitted he will have to conduct a body count in the build-up to the derby.

“It’s a wonderful fixture and one to look forward to,” Magilton insisted.

“The fans love it, a bumper crowd, a sell-out and all to play for. It’s a game that we have to go and try and win.

“We will certainly be up for it, we will have a body count – one or two injured and we had to take Pepps [Conor Pepper] off today as a precaution with his hamstring.

“We will be ready for it and I'm sure Crusaders will be ready for it too and that’s what makes it a wonderful feast."

Despite the sides' contrasting fortunes at present, Magilton is a believer in the form book going out the window in derby games and has called on his players to stand up and be counted.

Magilton firmly believes that form is irrelevant in Derby games

“It is always a one-off game, this here in particular is a one-off game and it’s ninety minutes and you have to stand up and be counted in these games.

“It is always the team that can play with a level of composure and quality that normally wins these games, hopefully it is us."

The Reds go into the game unbeaten in their last eight Premiership outings with five wins and three draws since their last defeat to Larne in mid-October.

They were held to a 1-1 draw with Bangor at the weekend, and Magilton felt his side controlled proceedings until conceding a first half equaliser.

“I just thought we controlled the game, especially for the first half an hour maybe up to their goal. It’s not easy here, but we got sloppy and when you get sloppy good teams sense that and can punish you,” Magilton reflected.

"We’re still learning and that is another important lesson. They [Bangor] did sit off in the second half to an extent and were looking to play on the counter. We just have to be more threatening in the box and we didn’t have that on the day."

The West Belfast native also believes that the importance of Joe Gormley, even in the twilight of his career, is something that cannot be replaced by Cliftonville.

“Normally our subs make a massive difference to us. But not today, other than Joe, who is always a threat coming off the bench, he still gets unbelievable chances. All in all, it is a point, I wish it was three but again credit to Lee and his squad for that."

Ryan Curran netted his 100th goal to capp off a memorable week that saw the arrival of his first child – and his manager paid credit to him on his achievement.

“He is an outstanding pro, an outstanding player and an outstanding man,” Magilton acknowledged.

“He has a new addition to the family this week, a baby girl and all is well so he has had a pretty traumatic week. He calmed himself, real composure taking the penalty.

“We’re delighted with Ryan Curran, he is an outstanding player and a credit to the club and a credit to himself. 100 goals is no mean feat."

Harry Wilson also came for special credit from Magilton, who is adamant there is more to come from the former Fleetwood youngster.

“Harry is a young lad I have known since he was 11 or 12 years when I was working in the Club NI programme,” recalled Magilton.

“He is an outstanding player and has been very unlucky with injuries at Fleetwood, which probably hampered his pro career.

“He has come in here and he is an outstanding player. There is so much more to come from Harry Wilson, and we’re delighted with him. He just needs to keep focusing on his game and he will be an outstanding player."

Cliftonville will welcome their fellow North Belfast city dwellers to Solitude on St Stephen's Day, with the fixture normally being a feisty one in the footballing calendar.

A victory could see Cliftonville rise to fifth place going into the New Year with games in hand on their league superiors.