CLIFTONVILLE manager Jim Magilton insists that his side won’t be taking the challenge of Dundela lightly ahead of their Clearer Water Irish Cup clash at the weekend.

The 2024 winners and last season’s runners-up host the Championships basement club on Saturday (3pm kick-off) hoping to avoid a potential cup upset.

Magilton is more than aware of the experience in the Duns side and is under no illusions that they will pose a difficult challenge to his side.

“League form goes out the window, it always does because it is a massive challenge,” said Magilton.

“For us, we’ve done so well over recent years, we want to continue that. It’s a wonderful occasion to be a part of – so we’re well aware of that and we know that a home fixture against Dundela we are expected to win, so we know the expectations are on us.

“Dundela are going to come, especially with the experience they have in the group. You’ve Patton [Mark Patton], Hall [Andy Hall], now Hoey [Andy Hoey] and Francey [William Francey] have came in and Jallow [Salou Jallow] has come in, so they’ve great experience in their whole group and we understand that.

“We understand that we never take any opposition for granted. We respect the qualities that they will bring to the table and we understand that we have to present ourselves and go out and really try to dominate the game – that’s what we have to do.

“No opposition make that easy, none. In all the time that I have been at the club there hasn’t been a game that the opposition hasn’t caused us some difficulties. It’s up to us to present ourselves and go out there and get through the next round. That’s what it is about – Cup games are about getting through and winning”.

Cliftonville played out a goalless draw with Larne last weekend

Having tasted Irish Cup success and League Cup success in his first two campaigns as manager and with a County Antrim Shield decider with Carrick Rangers on the horizon, Magilton spoke about the approach his side takes to their Cup encounters.

“It’s a one-off game and I’ve always believed and said that we are capable of winning any one-off game,” he stated.

“On our day when we are really focused and apply ourselves in the manner in which we do, I know that we are more than capable.

“The players are well aware of that. They’ve had great moments and difficult moments, but we’ve managed to produce when it really matters – that is important. That’s the confidence it should give the group.

“There’s a lot of players that have played in it, we are establishing a new group and they are all pretty aware of the success that Cliftonville have had in Cup competitions in recent years.”

The Reds go into Saturday’s clash fresh after the weekend trip to Portadown was postponed due to a frozen pitch at Shamrock Park.

The postponement came off the back of a credible draw with table-toppers Larne after Magilton demanded a response to their St Stephen’s Day defeat to Crusaders, which he felt they got.

“We had to go and present ourselves, tactically I thought we were outstanding,” Magilton reflected.

The Cliftonville boss believes that his side showed how they could be strong on both sides of the ball as they denied top-of-the-table Larne any real clear cut chances as they played out a 0-0 last week.

“The players were outstanding, we worked so hard in our defensive shape and I knew that we would create opportunities.

“We denied them and limited them to very few chances. The chances that we created – on another day if you take them chances – it would be the perfect away performance for us."

Magilton revealed that despite his disappointment with the postponement on Saturday, it came at the perfect time for his threadbare squad which has seen key players absent with illness.

“All in all I was really, really pleased. Disappointed we couldn’t back that up again on Saturday with another tough away game at Portadown but Mother Nature played its part in that and it probably came at a good time.

“We had four or five down with flu as most teams do during this part of the year. Players are playing in aches and pains, again part and parcel of squads in the league.

“We will be well rested and ready with a free week to really prepare properly for the Irish Cup game. One or two will remain doubtful but hopefully we will have enough bodies to really have a go on Saturday.”

