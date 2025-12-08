NIFL Premiership

Glentoran 2

Cliftonville 2

AT the Oval

CLIFTONVILLE saw a two-goal advantage slip as they fortunately hung on to take a point after a 2-2 draw with Glentoran at the Oval on Saturday afternoon.

Late first half goals against the run of play from Thomas Lavery and Joe Sheridan had the Reds two ahead at the break, but Glentoran were in total control in the second period and two goals in the space of seven minutes from David Fisher and James Singleton ensured it was honours even between the sides at the conclusion.

Reds centre-half Jack Keaney admitted the mood in the dressing room was one of frustration in the aftermath and lamented the concession of a quickfire double from set-pieces.

Tom Lavery celebrates his first half goal for the Reds

“We’re gutted to be honest” admitted Keaney.

“Going in 2-0 at half time and we probably played alright. It wasn’t unbelievable but we knew exactly what they were going to come with and we had to deal with the first and second. I thought we did that and probably didn’t do it in the second. We didn’t deal with the first one, didn’t deal with the second and we’re gutted to be honest.

“There were a few close calls. PJ [Morrison] made some brilliant saves, which he probably has to do. It’s very disappointing. Especially with 20-minutes to go, you’re in a good lead. I know they are probably on top in the second half, but we’re in a good position and to concede two in such a quick space, especially from set pieces, is probably not good enough”.

Jim Magilton made three changes from their midweek shoot-out defeat at the same venue.

Rory Hale and Ryan Curran missed out through injury, with Joe Gormley dropping to the bench as Conor Pepper, Eric McWoods and Conor Falls came into the starting XI.

Similar to the cup tie on Tuesday evening the hosts made the better of the early runnings without seriously testing Reds keeper PJ Morrison.

A corner from the left by Ryan Cooney fell to David Fisher who hooked an effort wide of the target, at the other end Joe Sheridan showed neat footwork and tried a shot that was deflected over the bar and behind for a corner, which came to nothing.

A speculative Liam Burt shot was sliced off target and the Glens continued to dominate the possession stats without making it count.

Against the run of play, the hosts fell behind after 36 minutes. Jonny Addis tried to pick out Eric McWoods with a ball over the top, Kamoson Kamara failed to cut the ball out and McWoods' attempted cut back was parried by the foot of Andrew Mills.

Cliftonville recycled with Addis playing a short pass to Harry Wilson, the youngster drove forward into the area and his attempted cross took a deflection and fell to Thomas Lavery to slip the ball underneath Mills from close range to make it 1-0.

Pat Hoban glanced wide from Fisher’s cross as the Glens sought an immediate response but on the stroke of half-time things got worse for them when Cliftonville doubled their lead. A short Thomas Lavery throw to Casey was swept into Sheridan in the box, the Glens defence were calling for an offside flag that wasn’t forthcoming and Sheridan poked past Mills after his initial shot was blocked to make it 2-0 at the break.

Glentoran emerged early from their half-time team-talk and they took control with Morrison under a sustained period of pressure from the outset.

David Fisher sent a low cross to Hoban but the ball ricocheted and the offside flag was raised. Harry Wilson then chopped down Cammy Palmer, but the resulting free kick hit the wall.

After forcing a series of corners, Cooney sent one in from the right and Kamson Kamara’s bullet-header thundered off the bar and was somehow kept out.

On the hour mark Joe Thomson lined up a shot that Odhran Casey blocked, they then won a free-kick and Cooney’s delivery was met by Hoban whose downward header was held by Morrison.

The unrelenting pressure continued with Lavery heading off the line from substitute Jordan Jenkins' header from Cooney’s long throw and a few minutes later Fisher glanced over from Stewart’s cross.

PJ Morrison made an outstanding save to keep out Jordan Stewart’s goal bound shot before the hosts eventually pulled a goal back.

Cooney sent in a dangerous corner from the left and David Fisher bundled home from close range to half the deficit. It was a lesson that Cliftonville failed to learn from as Glentoran deservedly drew level in the 79th minute.

Again, Cooney played in another quality delivery and James Singleton swooped to head home and make it 2-2, much to the dismay of the Cliftonville dugout.

Joe Thomson had a glorious chance to complete a magnificent turnaround after being played in, though he fired wide.

Glentoran were unable to make their late pressure pay and in the end both sides shared the spoils for the second time this week.

GLENTORAN: Mills, Cooney, Kane, Thomson, Palmer, Hoban, Stewart, Burt (Jenkins 57’), Kamara, Fisher, Singleton.

CLIFTONVILLE: Morrison, Casey, Addis, Keaney, Lavery, Wilson, Pepper, Sheridan (Fapetu 74’), Hawthorne (Barr 64’), McWoods (Bermingham 74’), Falls (Gormley 64’).

REFEREE: Ben McMaster