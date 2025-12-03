Bet McLean Cup



Glentoran 1 (AET)

Cliftonville 1



Glentoran win 5-4 on penalties



BET MCLEAN CUP holders Cliftonville lost their grip on the trophy after a 5-4 defeat on penalties to Glentoran in their quarter-final clash at the Bet McClean Oval on Tuesday evening.

The tie was a re-match of last season's final which saw the Reds triumph at Windsor Park after an extra-time winner from Joe Gormley.

The game finished scoreless at the end of the 90 minutes on Tuesday and another goalless first period of extra-time followed before the clash came to life.

Substitute Eric McWoods fired the Reds into the lead with less than ten minutes remaining but the lead was short-lived as Glentoran substitute Jordan Jenkins rifled home at the other end to take the tie to penalties.

There were nine successful penalties converted in a row before Shea Gordon saw his kick saved by Glens keeper Billy Crellin as last year's beaten finalists extracted revenge on the holders to progress to the semi-finals.

Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton made one change to the XI that began the weekend's victory over Portadown at Shamrock Park. It came in attack as Joe Gormley replaced Eric McWoods, who dropped to the bench.

Glentoran were in control in the early stages with PJ Morrison diverting a deflected Jordan Stewart effort behind after it had cannoned off Odhran Casey and wrong-footed the goalkeeper, who recovered well.

The resulting corner from Ryan Cooney picked out his skipper Marcus Kane and Morrison again reacted to prevent what looked to be the opener.

Pat Hoban couldn’t keep his shot down at the back post before Marcus Kane flashed an attempt into the side netting from a David Fisher cross midway through the half.

In a rare opportunity for the visitors, Keevan Hawthorne threaded the ball through to Joe Gormley and stand-in Glens keeper Billy Crellin stuck out a foot to deny the Reds hitman.

Eric McWoods scored the first goal in extra-time to put Cliftonville ahead

Before the half was out PJ Morrison diverted a further Stewart effort past the post as the half finished scoreless in East Belfast.

Glentoran picked up where they left off before the break as Ryan Cooney sent in another dangerous corner that MJ Kamara was unable to convert. James Singleton then delivered a pinpoint ball from the right that nobody was able to gamble on.

Just prior to the hour mark, Reds boss Jim Magilton rolled the dice and made a treble change- introducing Eric McWoods, Conor Pepper and Shea Gordon.

Instantly McWoods closed down Joe Thompson in a move that led to Rory Hale sending Gormley clear, only for Liam Burt to do enough to thwart the opening.

Magilton's men suffered a shootout defeat to be knocked out at the quarter-final stage

Cliftonville’s best chance came in the dying embers when Rory Hale found McWoods at the backpost, though the American headed wide of the post and extra time was required.

The first period was uneventful and the deadlock was finally broken in the second period. Rory Hale’s free-kick was flicked on the edge of the box by Jack Keaney and Eric McWoods got onto the loose ball and fired low beneath Crellin to give the holders the lead.

With five minutes remaining Glentoran hit back. Danny Amos’ corner was only half cleared and Jordan Jenkins flashed in a close-range shot that found its way to the net to restore parity and force a shoot-out.

Glentoran stepped up first and netted through Pat Hoban with Rory Hale responding in turn. The pattern continued with Jordan Jenkins, Cammy Palmer, Ryan Cooney all converting and Jonny Addis, Jack Keaney and Odhran Casey replying on each occasion.

Nathaniel Ferris made it a clean sweep for the Glens and piled the pressure on Shea Gordon to bring the shoot-out to sudden death, however Crellin saved to secure Glentoran a place in the last four.

GLENTORAN: Crellin, Cooney, Kane, Thomson (Larmour 94’), Palmer, Hoban, Stewart (Amos 110, Ferris 115’), Burt (Jenkins 90’), Kamara, Fisher (Weatherup 101’), Singleton.

CLIFTONVILLE: Morrison, Casey, Addis, Keaney, Lavery, Wilson (Pepper 57’), Hale, Sheridan (Gordon 57’), Hawthorne, Curran (McWoods 57’), Gormley (Falls 77’).

REFEREE: Steven Gregg