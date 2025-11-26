Toal’s County Antrim Shield, Semi Final

Ballymena United 1-4 Cliftonville

CLIFTONVILLE produced a scintillating second half display and thumped Ballymena United 4-1 in the semi-final of the Toal’s County Antrim Shield at the Ballymena Showgrounds on Tuesday evening.

Trailing to Success Edogun’s goal on the stroke of half time, a quick-fire equaliser from Jack Keaney after the break had given the Reds a platform to build on.

They hit the front through a Joe Gormley strike twenty minutes from time and further goals from Rory Hale and Keaney saw them run out convincing winners and book a place in the January decider against Carrick Rangers.

Magilton made a few alterations to the team that started the weekend's win over Coleraine. Lewis Ridd replaced PJ Morrison in goal, Harry Wilson returned after serving a suspension at the weekend- replacing Conor Pepper, whilst Joe Gormley partnered Ryan Curran in attack- with Eric McWoods beginning on the bench.

Cliftonville thought they had made the breakthrough within the first four minutes as Rory Hale slipped in Gormley to tuck the ball beneath former goalkeeper Declan Breen, but the offside flag denied the visitors a dream start.

Breen comfortably held onto a cushioned Hale header, though he needed to be alert to turn away a snapshot from Keevan Hawthorne 60 seconds later.

Midway through the half Ballymena came to life and almost hit the front when David Toure fizzed in a cross that Matthew Clarke met, the midfielder's goal bound effort cannoned off the post with Ridd beaten.

At the other end Cliftonville turned defence to attack with Breen out to smother a neat-post Hale attempt and keep the game scoreless.

It didn’t look as though a goal was coming until the stroke of half time when the Sky Blues hit the front.

A fine through ball found the run of Success Edogun, he held the ball up and fired his low shot beyond the reach of Lewis Ridd to give his side the advantage at the break.

It took Cliftonville just two minutes to draw level in the second period. Rory Hale clipped in a free kick and Jack Keaney rose highest to nod the ball over Declan Breen and into the net.

The Reds had the momentum and opportunities to forge ahead, Joe Sheridan’s attempt hit Hale on its way over the bar and Joe Gormley fizzed in a low cross that was bundled behind at the expense of a corner.

Success Edogun should have doubled his tally after bursting down the channel and into the area, but Ridd held onto his lofted attempt and at the other end Joe Gormley ran onto a ball in behind and cut back for Sheridan whose shot was turned behind by Breen.

With 20 minutes remaining Cliftonville completed the turnaround. Jonny Addis lifted the ball over the top for Gormley to chase, the 36-year-old slid in ahead of Breen to touch the ball home.

The lead was extended in the 79th minute, when substitutes Shaun Leppard and Eric McWoods combined; the latter using his pace to great effect to lay the ball on a plate for Rory Hale to fire home.

Rory Hale

Jack Keaney would double his tally before the evening was out after Stephen O’Donnell hauled down Eric McWoods.

Keaney stood over the resulting free kick and lifted it over the wall and into the corner of the net past Breen to make it 4-1 at the conclusion and ensure his side would book their place in the decider in the New Year.

BALLYMENA UNITED: Breen, Lafferty (Thompson 86’), Toure, Gould, Jarvis (Taylor 71’), McEleney, O’Donnell, Clarke, McGeough (Hood 71’), Edogun, Corbally.

CLIFTONVILLE: Ridd, Keaney, Addis, Casey (Leppard 61’), Lavery (Barr 80’), Wilson (Pepper 75’), Sheridan, Hale, Hawthorne, Curran (Falls 80’), Gormley (McWoods 75’).

REFEREE: Tony Clarke