CLIFTONVILLE defender Jack Keaney is happy with his side's busy schedule of late as they continue their positive charge up the table.

Sitting occupying a place in tenth in the league prior to their game against Carrick Rangers at the end of October, the Reds are now in sixth and in the top half, and could have closed in on fourth placed Glentoran on Saturday had they held onto their lead in the 2-2 draw in East Belfast.

Jim Magilton's side will hope to maintain their top six spot heading into the New Year

They will be hoping to stretch their unbeaten run in the league to eight games when they entertain bottom of the table Glenavon on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).

Disruption from Storm Bram cancelled Tuesday evenings North Belfast Derby at Seaview and gave Jim Magilton’s game a much-needed break, with Keaney admitting that there are some sore bodies within the dressing room.

“The games are coming thick and fast and that’s what you want as a player,” insisted Keaney.

“You don’t want to be letting this sit for a week [the weekends draw], you want to get back out onto the pitch. It's all about recovery now.

“We’ve had a lot of games and a lot of sore bodies in there, but the best thing is to put a performance in and hopefully get another win.”

As pleased as Keaney has been with their positive run of late, the Donegal native feels their collapse at the Oval from 2-0 up at the break put a damper on things and he's willing his team-mates to regroup.

“If you’d have mentioned before the game about our unbeaten run we would have been happy enough,” he acknowledged.

“Saturday probably put a bit of a damper on it – being so comfortable in the first half and then we were lucky to hang on.

“We know we are playing well and probably didn’t show it in the second half. We just have to regroup and go again on Saturday.”

Reflecting on the weekend's draw at The Oval Keaney felt their first half game plan was perfect but lamented not doing the basics in the second period.

“We knew from Tuesday night, they started off like a house on fire – we knew we had to match that, and I thought we did,” Keaney reflected. “At times when we got our foot on the ball, we created openings and when the chances came we were clinical which is the main thing.

“It was good and all the talk at half-time was about doing the basics, probably something that we didn’t do in the second half.

“PJ had to make a few world class saves. The last chance that Brandon [Bermingham] at the end, you were looking to maybe nick it. Probably in the second half,we were probably lucky enough to get away with a point but so disappointing that we were 2-0 up at half time and came away with a point."

Illness saw captain Rory Hale miss the trip to The Oval along with Ryan Curran.

"We’re in a busy schedule and there is going to be bodies not playing every game,” he explained.

“Rory is a top-class player and our leader, but that gives the chance for someone else to come in and that’s why you’ve a squad."

Cliftonville will return to Irish Premiership action when they host Glenavon at Solitude on Saturday, with kick-off set for 3pm in North Belfast.