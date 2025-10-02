£20,000 reward offered on third anniversary of Sean Fox murder

POLICE have made a renewed appeal for information on the third anniversary of the murder of Sean Fox.

The 42-year-old was shot dead on the afternoon of Sunday 2 October in 2022, when two masked gunmen entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in West Belfast and shot him dead.

The appeal, which comes on the third anniversary of his murder, is backed by a reward of up to £20,000 from the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman said: “Our thoughts are with the Fox family today, three years on from the murder of Sean, as they still try to come to terms with their loss.

“Sean, who was a father of two and a regular visitor to the club, was singled out as he sat enjoying a drink in a busy function room. This was at around 2.25pm on Sunday 2 October, 2022.

“He was shot multiple times by both gunmen.”

Detective Chief Inspector Foreman continued: “The gunmen were inside the premises for approximately 21 seconds, before they left on foot, along the Suffolk Road, in the direction of Gweedore Gardens.

"We know that the two gunmen travelled to and from Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on bicycles through the areas of Glen Road, Dungloe Crescent, Glenveigh, Gweedore Gardens and Carigart Avenue between 2.20pm and 2.30pm that afternoon.

“One of the gunmen was seen riding a light grey or silver generic, low spec model mountain bike, with a plastic bag over the seat. He was wearing a light grey hoodie with distinctive lines down the arms, dark grey bottoms, dark footwear and gloves and had a cap on under his hoodie. He was carrying a dark black holdall.

“The second gunman was riding a racer bike with a distinctive rear point to the saddle. It had a white handlebar, white handlebar stem, pink handlebar tape and white tyres. He was wearing a blue hoodie, dark-coloured bottoms and footwear and light grey gloves."

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman added: “I urge anyone who has any knowledge about what happened that day, to come forward and help us to achieve justice for the Fox family, who are desperate for some form of closure.

“Please be assured that information can be passed, with 100 per cent anonymity, to the independent charity Crimestoppers. The charity is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information given directly to them that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Sean’s murder.

“With Crimestoppers, calls are never recorded, there’s no caller line display or 1471 facility, and computer IP addresses can never be traced.”

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org