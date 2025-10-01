Flotilla 'less than 30 hours from Gaza', says Ardoyne man Fra

A PALESTINIAN activist from Belfast says a flotilla heading to Gaza is around 30 hours away from reaching the besieged strip of land.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, consisting of around 51 vessels with participants from 44 countries is the largest attempt yet to break the Israeli blockade of the Palestinian territory by sea.

Last week, Fra Hughes, from Ardoyne spoke to us about a targeted drone attack by Israel on the convoy and says he was determined to reach Gaza one way or another.

However, after volunteering to leave The Alma to make way for other personnel, Fra has been left stranded in Crete after his new ship broke down.

"I volunteered to leave The Alma and was put on another boat. I was on it five minutes on Sunday when the starter motor broke down and needed to go to the port for repairs.

"My information is that the flotilla is less than 30 hours away from Gaza. There will probably be a naval blockade, an interception or they will let them in and tell the world there is no starvation or no genocide.

"It is disappointing for me personally. I am hoping to re-join but we will see how it goes."