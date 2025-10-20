Gaelic Games: St John's become Antrim hurling kings after 52-year Championship drought

HISTORY: The Johnnies wait for over half a century is over

Antrim SHC Final

St John’s 2-16 (22)

Loughgiel Shamrocks 1-18 (21)

at Páirc Mac Úilin

"I JUST can't put it into words. I've dreamed about this for a long time." Those were the words of St John's stalwart Michael Bradley as the full-time whistle was blown and St John's were once more named Antrim's hurling kings when they overcame all the odds to beat Loughgiel Shamrocks in Ballycastle on Sunday.

"The boys in this team have been on this journey for the last ten years. It was never about beating Cushendall a few weeks ago in the semi-final. We've been through it all from winning the Volunteer Cup as kids, to know finally bringing this club back to where it belongs.

Unbelievable

"We have had to earn the right to say we are a hurling club and not many believed us, but now you are definitely going to believe that in every news article, every condescending voice from North Antrim or beyond, we are the real deal, and we told you all that."

The Johnnies held the first half in their favour, as predicted they were masters of winning the dirty ball, anything that required a dog fight they rose to the occasion in the opening period on the North Coast.

St John's captain Ciaran Johnston led his side to glory

The ever present Enda McGurk and Peter McCallin managed to out-strengthen their opponents in the opening stages in the backline as the Johnnies forwards got into their stride pointing six scores with only a single in reply through McNaughton for Shamrocks.

James McNaughton and Paul Boyle were the bright spots for Shamrocks as they struck six of their eight points between them but the five wides proved to be telling of their first half of hurling.

Close to a thousand St John's fans made the trek to Ballycastle

Domhnall Nugent’s spectacular stop to prevent McNaughton was the first chance for a major but it was the Belfast side who would strike the first goal when Donal Carson evaded the oncoming defenders to short puck a strike into the back of the net.

Both sides showed their prowess from the dead-ball as Shannon and McNaughton would tally four points apiece for their side. With Shannon closing the half with a tremendous free to close the first half as the Johnnies led by a goal.

Shea Shannon and Ciaran Johnston receives the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship

The second half started frantically with both Shannon and McNaughton pointing for their sides but the Johnnies determination to continue overturning the ball was a key aspect of their game which maintained throughout.

Oisin McManus found space and thumped his effort into the goal to increase St John’s lead to six points before Shan McGrath would find the net for Loughgiel as his goal managed to get his side within three scores of the Johnnies.

AT LONG LAST: The men who made history

With just the five minutes left of play Peter McCallin blocked Ben McGarry's goal-bound effort much to the jubilation of the Corrigan Park faithful in attendance.

McNaughton’s free-taking excellence hit a rocky patch and with two wides at crucial moments giving St John’s much-needed relief. The North Antrim natives looked to regain the initiative in the latter stages as O’Hagan managed to point twice in stoppage time to reduce the deficit to the minimum.

The St John’s defence remained resolute, limiting the oppositions chances and when the Belfast side won the final puck out the whistle was blown and St John’s were crowned kings of Antrim for the first time since 1973.

Loughiel Shamrocks: C McFadden; T Coyle (C), E Óg McGarry, L Glackin; B McGarry, R McCloskey, D McCloskey; R McKee, R McCormick; R McMullan, J McNaughton, D Patterson; R McGarry, P Boyle, D McCloskey

St John’s: D Nugent 0-1f; R McNulty, C Johnston (C), J Bohill; C Morgan, P McCallin, E McGurk; S Wilson, A Bradley; O Donnelly, C Johnston, C Bohill; D Carson, S Shannon, O McManus

Referee: Colum Cunning (Dunloy)