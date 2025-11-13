U21B Championship

Semi-Final

Rossa 0-13

Sarsfield's 0-9

At Shaws Road

A KEENLY contested West Belfast derby on Sunday afternoon saw two Shaws Road rivals battle for supremacy in the U21B Championship semi-final.

Despite only a fence separating these two historic Belfast clubs, there was even less than that much between them in this U21B Football Championship semi-final.

The hosts Rossa always held the upper hand in a competitive encounter on Sunday afternoon.

Rossa ascended to victory over their rivals Sarsfield's on Sunday afternoon

It was the Jeremiahs who made the brighter start against Sarsfield’s when Diarmaid Rogan pointed them ahead in the third minute and James Aughey doubled their lead as he punished a breach by the opposition.

Corey Walsh struck an excellent point to put Rossa 0-3 up after five minutes as they enjoyed the aid of a crisp breeze before Jack McLaughlin finally got the visitors off the mark with a good point after a measured build-up.

Two minutes later Corey Walsh set up Diarmaid Rogan to restore Rossa’s three point advantage and James Aughey and Rogan again added further points to move their side five points ahead at the end of the opening quarter.

The home side were playing with a lot of confidence as keeper Ruairi McDonagh came forward to send a 40 metre free between the uprights but Sarsfield's served notice that they were still there when Daniel Smyth finished a fine move with a point in the 25th minute.

Sarsfield's huffed and puffed but could not mount their late comeback

This score seemed to give the men from the Bear Pit some encouragement and Declan Barr steered a fine left footed effort just inside the posts to leave his side trailing by five at the break but with the wind to favour them in the second half.

Sarsfield's needed a good start to the second half if they were to close the gap on their neighbours but instead it was Rossa who began the half as they did the first with Liam McEnhill collecting a Ruairi McDonagh free that dropped short to fire over.

The impressive Diarmaid Rogan added another to move the home side 0-10 to 0-3 in front by the sixth minute, a well composed Brian Healey pointed another free to get his side up and running.

The men in green were now enjoying a lot more possession but were having difficulty breaking down a well organised and stubborn Rossa defence where Setanta McDonald, Conall Short and Joseph Mulholland proved impenetrable.

The scores dried up at either end for a short period, but Rossa were handed the opportunity to put the game out of sight when they were awarded a penalty in the 20th minute.

Corey Walsh stepped up to take the spot kick but the effort was equally matched by a wondrous save by Sean Clarke in the Paddies net to keep their hopes alive for the time being.

A well struck two-point free by Brian Healey with five minutes of normal time remaining to close the gap to four should have breathed new life into the Paddies but it failed to inspire his side to force the issue afterward.

Instead it was Rossa who would regain momentum when Diarmaid Rogan replied from a similar effort at the other end to restore his side’s six point advantage.

Sarsfield's did battle to the end with some success when Jake Ward pointed before Healey scored another two-pointer which had it back to three as the game edged into time added on.

The late comeback was stemmed. That would be as good as it got with Diarmaid Rogan converting a late free to see Rossa safely over the line.

Rossa will now meet Gort na Móna, who defeated Tír na nÓg in the other semi-final and it promises to be an exciting decider with both A and B Championships set to go to the city this year.