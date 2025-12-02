AIB have announced that they will be the proud sponsor of the GOAL Mile 2025 after teaming up with several GAA stars across the country.

The bank has teamed up with former Cork hurler Patrick Horgan, Galway LGFA player Ailbhe Davoren, Fermanagh footballer Darragh McGurn, and Kilkenny Camogie player Katie Power to encourage communities in Ireland to ‘Step Up Together’ and take part in the GOAL Mile this Christmas.

This year marks AIB’s second year as proud sponsor uniting the four codes of Gaelic Games, as part of the AIB Club Championships.

Patrick Horgan (left) and Ailbe Davoran (right) have partnered with AIB for this year's GOAL Mile 2025

AIB is now calling on club members from all codes to register for their GOAL Mile and continue to play a part in this long-established Christmas tradition, demonstrating the incredible community spirit thriving within clubs nationwide.

The Irish banking firm is encouraging Gaelic Games clubs to sign up to host the GOAL Mile at their clubs, providing a local hub for their communities to participate. AIB will help clubs on their GOAL Mile journey by providing GAA Registration Packs to several newly enrolled clubs across Ireland this December.

This year, through AIB’s sponsorship of the GOAL Mile, the bank is “underscoring both its unique support for the four codes of Gaelic Games and its commitment to GOAL’s impactful humanitarian and development".

A tradition spanning over four decades, the GOAL Mile originated in 1982 and annually unites tens of thousands who run or walk a mile (roughly 2,000 steps) to support GOAL during the festive season.

These vital funds directly contribute to GOAL’s impactful humanitarian and development programmes, assisting vulnerable communities in 13 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and Europe. It’s an inclusive event where everyone, from individuals to families, friends, and entire communities, can ‘step up together’ to walk, stroll, jog, or run.

As part of this year’s campaign AIB is also announcing the return of the GOAL Mile GAA competition. Members of the public who register for the GOAL Mile will have the chance to win multiple prizes for their GAA club worth thousands.

Prizes of €7,000, €2,000 or €1,000 will be on offer and for a chance to win one of these three prizes, participants need to register for their GOAL Mile and then enter their details in the AIB GAA GOAL Mile competition at https://goalmile.org/aibgaacompetition.

To get involved individuals can join one of the more than 150 organised events across Ireland, or they can choose to register and complete their own mile at www.goalmile.org. AIB is also proud that the public can donate to GOAL directly through the AIB app, providing flexible options for everyone to contribute to this great cause.