THE best of Belfast will be on display at the Europa Hotel on Friday night at the 29th annual Aisling Awards.

Known as the Belfast Oscars, the Aisling Awards brings together community leaders, sporting heroes, small business owners, and cultural champions and showcases the bridge-builders, visionaries and peacemakers of modern day Belfast.

Hosted by Barra Best and Lynette Fay, special guests include Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly and Minister for the Economy Dr Caoimhe Archibald.

Aisling Awards 2025 is proudly sponsored by Open University, Foras na Gaeilge, CCU, Sean Graham, Kennedy Centre, Movie House Cinemas, TG4, Belfast City Airport, Concentrix, Cirdan, Natural World Products, Visit Belfast, Hinch Whiskey and Biopax.

The following awards will be presented on the night:

Visit Belfast Neighbourhood Tourism Award

Roll of Honour Award

Movie House Community Building Award

Belfast City Airport Belfast Brand Award

Concentrix Guardian of the Environment Award

Foras na Gaeilge Outstanding Contribution to the Irish Language Award

Kennedy Centre Outstanding Achievement in Education Award

Clonard Credit Union Standout Social Enterprise Award

TG4 Arts and Culture Award

Cirdan Health and Wellbeing Promotion Award

Sean Graham Aisling Sport Award

Person of the Year Award

You can keep up-to-date with all the winners and honourees via our social media channels on Friday night. See our Aisling Awards supplement in this week's paper.