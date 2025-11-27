ST Genevieve's High School will host their annual Christmas Fair this weekend. It will take place on Saturday from 10am-2.30pm.

The fair will include stalls displaying a range of delights created by local crafts people and entrepreneurs as well as the school community.

There will be everything from face-painting to live music, tombola, raffles, refreshments and Santa’s Winter Wonderland Grotto.

By supporting the event,you will be supporting children less well-off across the globe.

St Genevieve’s High School have been in cooperation with the Louis Sisters in Ethiopia to fund a project in Kindergarten School in Dawhan. Every year funding is sent to provide food for lunchtime at the school. The school’s charity is called AJOSEPO which in the Yoruba language means togetherness or a group working together. It literally means "the doing of things together" and that is what St Genevieve’s does with those who work and support the school.

So whether you want to give to others, buy some Christmas gifts, grab a bargain, win a prize, sip a hot drink and eat a mince pie, get some holly painted on your face, listen to live Christmas music, visit Santa or just catch up for a natter out of the cold, St Genevieve’s Fair is the place to be this weekend.