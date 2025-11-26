FOUR members of the Stormont Health Committee have visited the Mater Hospital in North Belfast where they received their flu vaccinations.

Chairperson Philip McGuigan MLA, Deputy Chair Danny Donnelly MLA, Órlaithi Flynn MLA and Nuala McAllister MLA were in attendance.

The MLAs also visited the Psychiatric Assessment and Treatment Hub (PATH) at the Mater Hospital, a measure to enhance patient experience and reduce pressures on Emergency Departments (ED). It functions as an extension of ED but solely for mental health patients currently awaiting an admission when there is no bed available.

The unit is staffed by Mental Health Nursing staff and supported by Psychiatry Medical staff.

Speaking after receiving her flu jab West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn said: "This is my first time visiting the PATH service and the impact it is making is absolutely incredible.

"I learnt that 45 per cent of patients that come in to PATH do not need to be admitted to a mental health inpatient unit. They are receiving special one-to-one care, crisis intervention and follow-up support.

"I also received my winter flu jab today. I would encourage all of those eligible to receive their flu jab to please get it done as soon as possible. I also want to pay tribute to all our health and care service staff who work so hard all year round, especially during winter pressures at this time of year."

North Belfast MLA Nuala McAllister said: "The PATH service is doing fantastic work and it is not funded. It is so desperately needed and there is a business case in so hopefully it will receive the support it needs.

Nuala McAllister MLA and PATH ward manager Pauline Mackel

"I would encourage everyone eligible to get their flu jab to do so, especially those at risk. It is not only about protecting yourself but others too.

"Winter is already putting pressures on our emergency services and flu is one of the major issues at this time of year."