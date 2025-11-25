IT was a night of celebration for West Belfast at the NI Food To Go awards at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Hosted by broadcaster Ibe Sesay, the event was organised by the NI Food to Go Association and supported by Henderson Foodservice, and shines a light on cafés, takeaways, food stalls and mobile traders serving communities all across the North.

Brown's Fish and Chips on the Suffolk Road were double award winners, taking home Catering Truck Of The Year and a highly commended award for Best Fish and Chips.

There was also double celebration for business partners Damien French and Tomas Fay, with Naan Doughs winning a highly commended award for Best Kebab and Bad Boyz Mexican at Gransha shops winning the coveted Best Mexican award.

"The award means everything to us," said Damien. "We are always talking about setting the standard in Mexican food and this award backs that up.

"We’re the number one Mexican in 2025. Our commitment to high standards and excellence in food and customer service for our customers won us these awards.

"We are less than three years in but it really feels like we are only getting started. Thank you to all our customers who continually support us."

There was also success for Glen Road neighbours Stacked who won Best Deli Food To Go.

Posting on social media, the team at Stacked said: "We brought it home! Best Deli Food To Go of the Year for the entire city. An unreal achievement and one we’re genuinely buzzing about.

"This one’s for our staff who graft every single day, our customers who back us through thick and thin, and everyone who’s helped push this brand forward from day one. We appreciate every order, every message, every share and every bit of support that’s got us to this stage.

"Two shops, one community, and a team that never stops chasing better. Thank you Belfast we’re only getting started."

And that's not the end of the West Belfast success story. There was also double-success for Little Mexican Deli in the Dairy Farm who took the Team Recognition award and a highly commended award for Best Mexican Food To Go.

Tasty Nosh West in Andersonstown won Best Breakfast To Go, and Pizza Crew – with takeaways across the city, including Andersonstown – winning Best Franchise.

Tasty Nosh West said: "Thanks to the amazing judges who came judging in secret. Thank you for choosing us as your favourite. We are truly blessed. Just over one year in breakfast business too.

"Of course we do amazing deli/brunch food and drinks too. So if you haven’t got in yet to try let’s go. You won’t be disappointed.

"Nothing but hard work, blood sweat and tears. No hand outs, just hard graft from day one. And it shows. Fresh and homemade with love."

Tasty Nosh West celebrate their award win with The Gourmet Boys

Michael Henderson, Chief Executive of the NI Food to Go Association, said: “Enormous credit goes to all our winners and finalists. Their hard work, creativity and commitment to their customers came through in every category, and we are grateful for the role they play in keeping this industry moving," he said.

"It was inspiring to see such a range of businesses all pushing standards higher.

"Northern Ireland should be proud of the people behind these operations, and I want to congratulate each of them for the contribution they make to our communities and our food culture.”