THERE was plenty of smiles and excitement at the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children as Santa Claus arrived to bring some Christmas cheer.

It’s one of the first stops he makes when he arrives in Belfast for the Christmas season, and for the fifth year Santa Claus has made it his priority to visit the children at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children before he moves into the grotto at CastleCourt Shopping Centre.

His visit was a day after Santa made a stop at NI Children’s Hospice, and for both the Hospice and the Children’s Hospital wards, CastleCourt loaded Santa’s sleigh with toys for the children, bringing plenty of smiles and excitement and a little Christmas magic during the most challenging of times.

Chloe Cush with Santa Claus

Jacklyn Jamison, Play Services Manager at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children explained: “Being in hospital, especially at this time of year, is really tough for children and their families, so we always seek to bring as much joy, as well as normality, as possible.

"CastleCourt’s team organising the Santa Visit is a highlight of our year, it kicks off our festive feelings throughout the Children’s wards and brings so many smiles. Santa takes so much time with each family, it is really special for us all.”

Leona Barr, Centre Manager at CastleCourt Shopping Centre added; “This is always a special week as Santa comes to town, ready for his Christmas residency at our all-new grotto.

"It’s important to all of us that his first stop is to see the children at the Royal Hospital, every child should feel the magic of Christmas, no matter where they may be spending it.

Santa Claus with baby Mireya McDermott and her parents

“At CastleCourt, we are very proud to have been part of the city centre and wider community for over 35 years. We love to give back all year round, but especially at Christmas when so many are going through challenges that hit harder at this time of year.

"We hope, with Santa’s help, that we have spread a little Christmas cheer to those who need it most.”