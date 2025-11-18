TRANSLINK say they are investigating a claim that one of its drivers prevented three pupils from Coláiste Feirste from boarding a bus to school.

The alleged incident happened when the pupils attempted to board the 106 Ulsterbus service from Crumlin on Monday morning.

West Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly has written to Translink raising her concerns about the incident.

“These pupils use this bus daily to commute to school, so it’s concerning that they were refused entry with the explanation given being false," she explained.

“Coláiste Feirste does not have its own service from Crumlin with many pupils relying on the 106 service.

“As a result, the three young people were left standing on the side of the road on a dark, cold morning with no transport.

“I have asked Translink to investigate this and ensure such an incident does not occur again as it could threaten the safety of pupils.”

A Translink spokesperson said: “We are committed to delivering the highest standards of customer care and provide thousands of journeys transporting pupils safely to and from school every day.

“We are investigating reports of an incident involving the 106 bus service this morning.”