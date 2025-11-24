A WEST Belfast woman is to take on a 168km endurance challenge to raise money for a mobile maternity clinic in Gaza.

Tuathlaith Murtagh from the Shaws Road will set off from Belfast on Sunday, November 30, running all the way to Newcastle, Co Down. The route she will take will last 84km. From there, she will switch on to her bike and cycle another 84km back to Belfast, completing a full 168km in one continuous effort.

All money raised will be donated towards a mobile maternity clinic in Gaza through Palestine Aid charity.

"I am a very active person. I wanted to do something challenging. What the people of Palestine are going through is horrific," she explained.

"I wanted to put myself through a big challenge, obviously it is nothing compared to what they are going through.

"There is no doubt it is going to hurt but I want people to donate.

"The distance is 168km which is exactly four marathons. There are also four colours in the Palestine flag and four generations of Palestinians have suffered under occupation.

"In terms of the 168km – the 'one' stands for we are all one people and all equal. The 'six' stands for the six days of war in 1967 and the 'eight' stands for eight decades of struggle since 1948.

"Raising money for a mobile maternity clinic was a big thing for me. Regardless of what your views are, children in Gaza are completely innocent and need all the support possible.

"This is more than just a physical challenge. It’s about using endurance, resilience and determination to shine a light on a cause that desperately needs our support.

"The funds raised will go directly towards providing a mobile maternity clinic in Gaza — a service that will help ensure women and babies have access to vital, life-saving care in unimaginably difficult circumstances.

"Every donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference. Together, we can help provide safe maternity care for mothers and newborns who need it most.

"Thank you for your support and for helping turn every step and every mile into hope."

You can donate to Tuathlaith's Crowdfunder page by searching '168km Ultra for Mobile maternity units for Gaza'.